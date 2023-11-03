Greenwich Attorneys Stephen Walko and Michael Jones Named 2024 Connecticut Super Lawyers

Being recognized as Super Lawyers is a testament not only to the men's knowledge and aptitude in their practice areas but also to their dedication and commitment to the ethical practice of law.

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ivey, Barnum & O'Mara, LLC is proud to announce that attorney Stephen G. Walko, has been recognized as a 2024 Connecticut Super Lawyer, marking his ninth consecutive year of recognition. In addition, we are pleased to announce that Michael J. Jones has also been recognized for 2024. Both attorneys are managing partners of the law firm. The two attorneys received this impressive distinction for their civil and business litigation work. Both attorneys have demonstrated a consistent ability to provide high-quality legal representation to their clients, resulting in them rightly being distinguished as two of the most talented and well-respected lawyers in the state.

Being recognized as Super Lawyers is a testament not only to the men's knowledge and aptitude in their practice areas but also to their dedication and commitment to the ethical practice of law. Both men are exemplary legal professionals whose client-focused representation has resulted in highly favorable results for their clients.

Super Lawyers is a respected organization that uses a peer-ranking system to recognize the top lawyers in different geographic regions and practice areas in the United States. Known for its highly competitive selection process, Super Lawyers is the premiere ranking service for attorneys who stand out amongst their peers.

About Ivey Barnum & O'Mara, LLC

Ivey, Barnum & O'Mara, LLC is a law firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut. The firm is focused on a wide range of legal practice areas, including estate planning, litigation, residential and commercial real estate, franchise, and business law. Clients may also receive legal help with personal injury matters, employment law, and more.

To learn more about Ivey, Barnum & O'Mara, LLC, or to contact an attorney, please visit: https://www.ibolaw.com/. If you are interested in a consultation, contact our firm today by calling 203-661-6000.

Media Contact

OVC, INC., OVC, INC., 6306358000, [email protected], https://www.ovclawyermarketing.com/

SOURCE Ivey Barnum & O'Mara, LLC