Greenwich, Connecticut Designer Amy Hirsch Honored at Clarke Showroom as 2025 Design Icon by Luxe Magazine

Hirsch, a Greenwich native, spoke to an audience of her design peers at Clarke, explaining that the kitchen that Luxe is highlighting is her own home kitchen. "When we designed our house in Greenwich more than 8 years ago, I didn't want a New England home, I wanted something very different," she shared. "I wanted something cool and chic so we built a modern farmhouse. The kitchen needed to reflect that same aesthetic."

Hirsch shared her thought process in selecting her Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances and spoke about how she has switched out a few of the models she chose over time, as she learned how she would use the kitchen and when new models were introduced. She also spoke about her love of Sub-Zero wine storage and her regret that she didn't have additional space to include more Sub-Zero drawer refrigerators. She said, "The drawer refrigerators are a great way to keep guests – especially kids – from repeatedly going into your main refrigerator."

Once all the 2025 Luxe Design Icons are announced across the country, Amy Aidinis Hirsch Interior Design will be featured in Luxe's Design Icons website.Homeowners can always visit amyhirsch.com for a complete overview of her firm and to see a portfolio of a wide variety of work she has been designing since 2006.

