Greenwoods State Bank Is Coming to Madison - The community focused bank will open its tenth location in July

In advance of the expansion, Greenwoods State Bank has welcomed two locally connected and highly experienced individuals to the executive team. James Hegenbarth, a 32-year tenured Madison bank executive has joined as Market President, and Michael Doers, a collaborative leader in the Madison banking industry since 2000 has joined as Executive Vice President of Business Development. "People want to bank with people they know, trust and like. We are that place," said Michael.

"We're entering the Dane County market with established and experienced local bankers, people you already know, providing expertise across the full spectrum of financial products," stated James. "Business banking, private banking, conventional and jumbo mortgage lending, cash management, commercial real estate, wealth management – everything you can get from the big banks, but with personal, white glove service to meet your specific needs."

About Greenwoods State Bank:

Greenwoods is headquartered in Lake Mills, WI, founded in 1893 and is a FDIC state-chartered bank. It has locations in Jefferson, Green, Rock, Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha Counties, with the first Dane County location opening in July. It is a relationship-focused bank providing comprehensive financial solutions to the diverse clients and communities it serves.

