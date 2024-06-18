Greenwoods State Bank Is Coming to Madison - The community focused bank will open its tenth location in July

Greenwoods State Bank, headquartered in Lake Mills, WI, has announced it is expanding to the greater Madison area to deliver a full array of banking products and expertise to meet the needs of a growing market.
LAKE MILLS, Wis., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenwoods State Bank, headquartered in Lake Mills, WI, has announced it is expanding to the greater Madison area to deliver a full array of banking products and expertise to meet the needs of a growing market. The community-centered bank currently operates nine locations in Jefferson, Green, Rock, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha Counties. Target date for the grand opening of the tenth location, located at 8020 Excelsior Drive in Madison, is mid-July.
Greenwoods State Bank believes its high touch, client-focused approach combined with over 100 years of experience makes it one of the premiere financial institutions for clients to consider in the area. Beyond offering the latest technology for business and personal banking, the bank takes pride in being a strong partner in the local communities it serves, investing assets through loans to neighbors, friends, families and local businesses.
In advance of the expansion, Greenwoods State Bank has welcomed two locally connected and highly experienced individuals to the executive team. James Hegenbarth, a 32-year tenured Madison bank executive has joined as Market President, and Michael Doers, a collaborative leader in the Madison banking industry since 2000 has joined as Executive Vice President of Business Development. "People want to bank with people they know, trust and like. We are that place," said Michael.
"We're entering the Dane County market with established and experienced local bankers, people you already know, providing expertise across the full spectrum of financial products," stated James. "Business banking, private banking, conventional and jumbo mortgage lending, cash management, commercial real estate, wealth management – everything you can get from the big banks, but with personal, white glove service to meet your specific needs."
If you're a new customer or business looking for the right bank to fit your needs, please call 800-224-2324. Chances are, you will know us!
About Greenwoods State Bank:
Greenwoods is headquartered in Lake Mills, WI, founded in 1893 and is a FDIC state-chartered bank. It has locations in Jefferson, Green, Rock, Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha Counties, with the first Dane County location opening in July. It is a relationship-focused bank providing comprehensive financial solutions to the diverse clients and communities it serves.
