Greg Blackman Joins Opus 2 As CEO To Accelerate Global Growth

"Opus 2 clients are uniquely driven, creative, and innovative in their use of technology," said Greg Blackman, the company's new CEO. "The opportunity to deliver measurable value to them while also accelerating company growth is incredibly exciting." Post this

"We are excited to have Greg Blackman join Opus 2 as CEO. He has the key distinctive skills required to take on this role: a background leading multifaceted and global organizations, a clear strategic vision, and strong experience in scaling software businesses," said Charles-Hubert Le Baron, partner, mid-cap at Astorg, the private equity firm invested in Opus 2. "Greg's expertise will be an accelerator for Opus 2 and perfectly complements the strengths of the executive team."

Based in the United States, Blackman will be crucial to strategy, innovation, and continued growth. Already a well-established fixture in litigation and hearings services, the company is focused on further expansion as a global legal software provider. The company's award-winning solutions empower law firms and corporate legal teams to be more agile and collaborative while preparing for and managing cases, disputes, transactions, investigations, hearings, arbitrations, and more.

"Opus 2 clients are uniquely driven, creative, and innovative in their use of technology," said Blackman. "The opportunity to deliver measurable value to them while also accelerating company growth is incredibly exciting."

ABOUT OPUS 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible. Learn more at opus2.com.

ABOUT ASTORG

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Astorg is a European private equity firm with over €21 billion of assets under management. Astorg works with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire market-leading, global companies mainly headquartered in Europe, providing them with the strategic guidance, governance, and capital they need to achieve their growth goals. Enjoying a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective and a lean decision-making body, Astorg has valuable industry expertise in healthcare, software and technology, business services and technology-based industrial companies. Astorg has offices in Luxembourg, London, Paris, New York, Frankfurt, Milan. Follow Astorg on LinkedIn. For more information about Astorg, please visit: www.astorg.com

Media Contact

Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 9132257707, [email protected], opus2.com

Natalia Mesa Koch, Opus 2, 44 (0)204 588 6278, [email protected], opus2.com

SOURCE Opus 2