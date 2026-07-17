Greg Jevyak Shares Personal Adoption Story to Support Humane Society of Missouri

Retired environmental leader encourages pet adoption, volunteerism, and charitable giving through his longtime support of the Humane Society of Missouri.

ST. LOUIS, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Retired environmental professional Greg Jevyak is encouraging fellow animal lovers to support the Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) through pet adoption, volunteerism, and charitable giving after years of personally supporting the organization and adopting several rescue dogs.

A resident of Wood River, Illinois, Jevyak has long believed in the power of restoration. During his professional career, he helped transform environmentally impacted industrial properties into thriving community assets, including leading the redevelopment of a former refinery and chemical plant into the nation's first U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Brownfield reuse site. His work earned a 2002 USEPA Facility Leadership Award and a 2000 Private Partner Award for environmental stewardship. Today, he says that same belief in second chances inspires his commitment to animal rescue.

With animal shelters across the country continuing to face capacity challenges, Jevyak hopes his own experience will encourage others to become involved in supporting local shelters.

"I've supported the Humane Society of Missouri for years because I believe deeply in its mission," said Greg Jevyak. "It's where I adopted two of my companions, Sage and London, and they've brought so much joy to my life. This year, I was happy to make donations to help support the organization's work, and I hope others will consider giving, volunteering, or opening their home to a shelter pet. Every act of kindness makes a real difference."

Today, Jevyak shares his home with three adopted dogs: Irys, a German Shepherd mix; Sage, a smaller Shepherd mix; and London, a Husky and Shepherd mix. He believes responsible pet adoption not only transforms the lives of rescued animals but also creates lasting bonds that enrich the lives of the families who welcome them.

Founded in 1870, the Humane Society of Missouri is one of the region's leading animal welfare organizations. The nonprofit provides shelter, veterinary care, rescue services, rehabilitation, and adoption opportunities for abused, neglected, and abandoned animals throughout Missouri. Because the organization receives no public tax funding for its daily operations, it relies on donations, grants, volunteers, and community support to continue its mission.

Jevyak hopes his story reminds others that helping animals does not require a major commitment. Whether through adopting a pet, volunteering time, or making a financial contribution, every effort helps provide animals with the care and second chance they deserve.

To learn more about the Humane Society of Missouri, make a donation, or view adoptable animals, visit HSMO.org.

Additional information about Greg Jevyak is available on his personal website at https://gregjevyak.weebly.com/about.html.

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SOURCE Humane Society of Missouri