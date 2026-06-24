Greg McIntyre Joins Phosio as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

"Phosio has built something genuinely differentiated: a materials platform that could reshape how AR waveguides are designed and manufactured." Greg McIntyre Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, Phosio Corporation Post this

"Greg brings exactly the combination of technical depth and commercial leadership that Phosio needs at this stage," said Joe O'Keeffe, Executive Chairman of Phosio. "His firsthand experience developing AR waveguide systems at Meta and Microsoft, combined with his track record of building teams and driving technology from research to product, makes him uniquely positioned to accelerate our path to market."

"Phosio has built something genuinely differentiated — a materials platform that could reshape how AR waveguides are designed and manufactured," said McIntyre. "The team has done exceptional foundational work, and I'm excited to help translate that into commercial partnerships and customer traction. The opportunity ahead is significant."

McIntyre's appointment follows the recent additions of Joe O'Keeffe, former VP at Meta, as Executive Chairman and Andrew Grenville, former CEO of Inpria, to Phosio's board of directors. Together, the leadership team brings decades of experience commercializing advanced materials and optical technologies for semiconductor and AR applications.

About Phosio Corporation

Phosio Corporation is developing PhosioLux®, a solution-processable, UV-curable high-refractive-index metal oxide material platform purpose-built for augmented reality waveguide applications. Founded on technology pioneered at Oregon State University, Phosio's materials enable thinner, lighter, and higher-performance AR waveguide optics with the potential to unlock new form factors for consumer and enterprise AR devices. Phosio is headquartered in Corvallis, Oregon. For more information, visit www.phosio.com.

Media Contact

Phosio Corporation, Phosio Corporation, 1 5417131323, [email protected], https://www.phosio.com

SOURCE Phosio Corporation