Greg McIntyre Joins Phosio as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

Industry veteran with deep AR waveguide and photonics expertise joins to accelerate Phosio's commercialization strategy.
CORVALLIS, Ore., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phosio Corporation, developer of PhosioLux®, a breakthrough high-refractive-index material platform for augmented reality waveguide optics, today announced the appointment of Greg McIntyre as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. McIntyre brings more than 25 years of experience in semiconductor manufacturing, photonics, and AR hardware, and will lead the company's overall strategic planning, customer engagement, and preparations for future fundraising.
McIntyre joins Phosio from Meta Reality Labs, where he led teams developing waveguide architecture and display platforms for next-generation AR glasses. Prior to Meta, he held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, leading the display subsystem program for AR headset, and at imec, the world-leading semiconductor research institute, where he directed their Advanced Patterning organization and programs. Earlier in his career, McIntyre cofounded CommandCAD, a design-for-manufacturing EDA startup spun out of UC Berkeley, which Cadence Design Systems subsequently acquired. He holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from UC Berkeley.
"Greg brings exactly the combination of technical depth and commercial leadership that Phosio needs at this stage," said Joe O'Keeffe, Executive Chairman of Phosio. "His firsthand experience developing AR waveguide systems at Meta and Microsoft, combined with his track record of building teams and driving technology from research to product, makes him uniquely positioned to accelerate our path to market."
"Phosio has built something genuinely differentiated — a materials platform that could reshape how AR waveguides are designed and manufactured," said McIntyre. "The team has done exceptional foundational work, and I'm excited to help translate that into commercial partnerships and customer traction. The opportunity ahead is significant."
McIntyre's appointment follows the recent additions of Joe O'Keeffe, former VP at Meta, as Executive Chairman and Andrew Grenville, former CEO of Inpria, to Phosio's board of directors. Together, the leadership team brings decades of experience commercializing advanced materials and optical technologies for semiconductor and AR applications.
About Phosio Corporation
Phosio Corporation is developing PhosioLux®, a solution-processable, UV-curable high-refractive-index metal oxide material platform purpose-built for augmented reality waveguide applications. Founded on technology pioneered at Oregon State University, Phosio's materials enable thinner, lighter, and higher-performance AR waveguide optics with the potential to unlock new form factors for consumer and enterprise AR devices. Phosio is headquartered in Corvallis, Oregon. For more information, visit www.phosio.com.
Media Contact
Phosio Corporation, Phosio Corporation, 1 5417131323, [email protected], https://www.phosio.com
SOURCE Phosio Corporation
Share this article