Greg Prosmushkin, P.C. Secures $2,300,000 Settlement For Car Crash Victim

Lawyers secure $2.3 million settlement for car crash victim. Stressing the importance of legal help when dealing with insurance companies after an accident.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Offices of Greg Prosmushkin, P.C. (Prosmushkin) secured a $2,300,000 settlement for the victim of a car accident in Philadelphia.

The local law firm represented the injury victim during negotiations with the insurance company. The attorneys were able to demonstrate the extent of their client's damages, securing compensation to help them recuperate their losses.

Prosmushkin stressed the importance of legal representation during these discussions, stating that it can be a challenging process even when dealing with your own insurance company. Personal injury attorneys help clients file their claim, gather supporting evidence, and represent them in negotiations. In other words, individuals do not need to wait until their case goes to court to seek legal help.

Pennsylvania Car Insurance Regime

Pennsylvania is one of twelve "no fault" states. Specifically, it is one of just three "choice no fault" states, meaning that drivers have an option when choosing their insurance policy.

Typically, under a "no fault" insurance regime a car crash victim must make a claim with their own car insurance, no matter who is responsible for the accident. In limited circumstances, such as in the event of severe injury, can they pursue the liable party. In an "at fault" state, claims are made against the third-party insurance.

In Pennsylvania, drivers must choose either a "limited tort" (no fault) or "full tort" (at fault) policy. Full tort coverage allows drivers to seek compensation from the other driver, no matter the severity of the injuries.

Steps to Secure Compensation

If you've been involved in a car crash, there are certain steps you should take to secure your right to compensation.

1. Seek immediate medical attention.

2. Gather evidence of what occurred and damages.

3. Contact a personal injury attorney.

4. Determine whether you have full tort or limited tort insurance.

5. Have your lawyer determine all avenues to compensation and file a claim.

After your claim has been filed, the insurance company may offer a settlement. However, if settlement is not reached, Pennsylvanians usually only have just two years to file a personal injury claim.

Greg Prosmushkin and his team of personal injury attorneys have years of experience assisting injured parties with their claims. They handle a range of personal injury matters including, but not limited to, motor vehicle accidents, premises liability claims, and wrongful death cases.

