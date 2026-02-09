Gregory + Vine Named U.S. Agency of Record for Vins de Loire

Vins de Loire (InterLoire) has appointed Gregory + Vine as its public relations and trade education agency of record for the U.S.

Vins de Loire (InterLoire) has appointed Gregory + Vine as its public relations and trade education agency of record for the U.S. market.

The new campaign will roll out a dynamic education and messaging platform spotlighting the distinctive identity of Loire wines—shaped by the beauty and influence of the Loire River itself. One of France's most magnificent cultural landscapes, the river is a gateway to the world giving rise to wines of singular character.

"We are thrilled to represent Vins de Loire in the U.S.," says Helen Gregory, Founder and President of Gregory + Vine. "Our campaign will spotlight the profound origins and tremendous diversity of Loire wines. We are excited to serve as a vital source of information, connection and community for all who want to learn more about this inspiring wine region and their sustainable mission."

The 2026 Vins de Loire campaign will launch with a media celebration of Earth Day this April – an homage to the region's collective commitment to guiding and coordinating the vineyard's response to the challenges of the future in a sustainable and equitable way. To support trade partners across every tier including importers, distributors, retail and restaurant partners, Vins de Loire will also present a Masterclass Monday series in collaboration with GuildSomm, the nation's leading educational community for beverage professionals. The partnership will include in-depth guided tastings led by Master Sommeliers in Boston, Chicago, Houston, New York and San Francisco, as well as the introduction of new training resources available to all professionals and media.

Media and trade who are interested in receiving news and updates are invited to pre-register for La Source, the official communications platform for Vins de Loire. For more information, please contact Natasja Mallory ([email protected]) or Lauren Wire ([email protected]).

About Vins de Loire (InterLoire)

In France's third-largest wine-growing region for wines with a protected designation of origin, the Loire Wine Interprofessional body brings together 3,000 operators (winegrowers, merchants and co-operatives), representing 80% of the volume of wine produced in the region. Vins de Loire brings together 34 appellations and denominations from the Nantais, Anjou Saumur, Touraine, Vallée du Loir and Haut-Poitou regions, as well as the Val de Loire PGI, covering 42,000 hectares and 14 departments from Vendée to Puy-de-Dôme. Its purpose is to represent, promote and enhance Loire wines, by serving the collective of Loire operators and guiding and coordinating the vineyard's response to the challenges of the future, in a sustainable and equitable way. Its missions are to steer the economic and of the sector, research and experimentation, and the collective promotion of Loire Wines, leading and coordinating the key players in the Loire sector.

