Gregory Clifford Named to Forbes 2026 Best-in-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors List

"We are grateful for the recognition, but what matters most is the work we do every day for the families who rely on us," said Clifford. Post this

"We are grateful for the recognition, but what matters most is the work we do every day for the families who rely on us," said Clifford. "Our goal is to bring structure, judgment, and follow-through to important financial decisions, so clients can move forward with a clearer understanding of where they stand and what comes next."

The Clifford Group serves clients who are often balancing significant wealth, complex decisions, and multiple generations of responsibility. For many families, the value of advice begins with having a clear place to turn when decisions become interconnected, time-sensitive, or too important to make in isolation.

"At a certain level, wealth becomes less about any single decision and more about how all of the decisions fit together," Clifford added. "Our role is to help clients see the full picture, understand their options, and make thoughtful choices with consistency over time. We want clients to feel that the important pieces of their financial lives are being watched, organized, and advanced with care."

That philosophy shapes the firm's work across financial planning, investment management, retirement income planning, estate planning conversations, charitable goals, business transitions, and family financial organization. The Clifford Group's approach emphasizes disciplined portfolio management, proactive communication, and a clear process for helping families stay organized as their lives, markets, and goals evolve.

"Markets change. Families change. Priorities change," Clifford said. "The advisory relationship has to be strong enough, and attentive enough, to help clients navigate those changes without losing sight of the bigger picture."

The Clifford Group is based in Wayland, Massachusetts, and serves clients and prospective clients where the firm and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

For more information, please visit www.thecliffordgrp.com.

About The Clifford Group

The Clifford Group is an independent registered investment advisor based in Wayland, Massachusetts. Founded in 2020, the firm provides personalized financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, and long-term advisory services for families and individuals navigating meaningful financial complexity.

The firm helps clients bring structure to important financial decisions by coordinating the many dimensions of wealth, including investment strategy, retirement income planning, estate and legacy considerations, charitable planning, tax-aware decision-making, and family financial organization. The Clifford Group's work is centered on clarity, precision, and follow-through, helping clients make informed decisions through a thoughtful and disciplined advisory process.

For additional information, please visit www.thecliffordgrp.com.

About Forbes 2026 Best-in-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors

The Forbes 2026 Best-in-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors ranking is published by Forbes and developed by Shook Research, LLC. Shook Research's proprietary methodology and ranking algorithm incorporate in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate advisors across criteria such as client impact, industry experience, client retention, review of best practices, credentials, compliance records, firm nominations, assets under management, and revenue generated for their firms.

Shook considered advisors born from 1987 to present with a minimum of four years of experience as an advisor. Investment performance is not a criterion for the ranking. The ranking is intended to help investors identify and evaluate financial advisors and is not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience.

For a full description of Shook Research's methodology, please visit www.SHOOKresearch.com.

Important Information

The Clifford Group LLC ("The Clifford Group") is a registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where The Clifford Group and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure.

Data provided by Shook® Research, LLC. The Forbes | Shook 2026 Best-in-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors ranking is the product of Shook Research, LLC's independent research and due diligence and its proprietary ranking methodology. The ranking is published and distributed by Forbes. Data as of March 31, 2026. Published by Forbes in August 2026.

Shook Research's proprietary methodology and ranking algorithm incorporates in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor across criteria such as client impact, industry experience, client retention, review of best practices, credentials, compliance records, and firm nominations, as well as quantitative factors including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Shook considered advisors born from 1987 to present with a minimum of four years of experience as an advisor. Investment performance is not a criterion, as client objectives and risk tolerances vary and advisors rarely have audited performance reports.

Shook Research's rankings are intended to help investors identify and evaluate financial advisors and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The rankings are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement to hire any specific investment advisor. Shook Research does not assume any liability for actions taken based on the rankings. Neither Shook Research nor Forbes receives compensation in exchange for placement on the rankings. For a full description of Shook Research's methodology, please visit www.SHOOKresearch.com. Shook® is a registered trademark of Shook Research, LLC.

The Clifford Group and its advisors do not provide legal, accounting, or tax advice. Consult your attorney or tax professional.

For additional information, please visit www.thecliffordgrp.com.

Media Contact

Brenna O'Connell, The Clifford Group, 1 617-952-0620, [email protected], https://thecliffordgrp.com/

SOURCE The Clifford Group