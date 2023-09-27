Gregory G. Brown, A Business Litigation Attorney of Brown & Charbonneau, LLP Selected in the 2024 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® in Commercial Litigation

Certified Specialist in Civil Trial Advocacy, Gregory G. Brown has been named to the prestigious Best Lawyers® list for the eighth year in a row in Commercial Litigation.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the eighth consecutive year, Irvine, CA-based trial attorney Gregory G. Brown has been selected by his peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers® for 2024. Brown has been included in the list each year since 2017.

Attorneys named in the Best Lawyers publication are recognized by their legal industry peers for their legal excellence in specific fields. For the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, more than 13.7 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 76,000 leading lawyers included in the milestone 30th edition, exemplifying the work of the most elite and top-rated lawyers in the country.

Brown is the Founding Partner of Brown & Charbonneau, LLP, based in Irvine, California. A member of the California Bar since 1987, Brown has spent his entire career practicing in Southern California. As a Certified Specialist in Civil Trial Advocacy, Brown's breadth of experience includes both plaintiffs and defense work in the areas of contract actions, fraud and breach of fiduciary duty cases, trade secret litigation, trust litigation, commercial contract disputes, intellectual property disputes, unfair competition, false advertising, shareholder derivative actions, corporate litigation, complex dissolution actions, real estate & construction, personal injury and professional liability suits. Brown is also a graduate of the Pepperdine/Strauss Institute for Dispute Resolution, and the National Institute of Trial Advocacy.

Of being named to the Best Lawyers list, Brown said, "After 35 years of practice, I still love the challenge each new case brings. It is incredibly rewarding to help others involved in complicated, and oftentimes highly emotional disputes. It is an enormous honor to fight for justice, protect livelihoods, and guide business owners through our often-complex legal system. I consider myself extremely fortunate to help others each day."

For four decades, Southern California based business and trial attorney Gregory G. Brown has represented plaintiffs and defendants in a variety of complex legal matters. Named "Attorney of the Year," and featured as "Leaders in Law" by Forbes magazine, Brown's victories on behalf of clients include numerous 7-figure verdicts and settlements, and successful defenses of Fortune 500 companies facing 8-figure claims. Brown has served as an instructor and judge for the Orange County Bar Association's College of Trial Advocacy. He has authored numerous articles and serves as an Arbitrator and Mediator. Visit http://www.bc-llp.com to view.

