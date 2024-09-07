Gregory N. Sossaman, MD, MASCP, Installed as 2024-2025 President of the American Society for Clinical Pathology

"I am honored to have been elected as an officer of ASCP, a society that represents the entire medical laboratory team and impacts health care around the globe," Dr. Sossaman says. Post this

After fellowship, he entered private practice in New Orleans until Hurricane Katrina in 2005 led to the closure of multiple area hospitals. In December 2005, he joined Ochsner Clinic Foundation, practicing anatomic pathology. In 2006, Dr. Sossaman was named section head of clinical pathology and became department chair in 2010. His professional practice is primarily in clinical pathology (including pathology informatics) along with leadership and management responsibilities.

A longtime member of ASCP, he has served on the ASCP Fellows Council, on various ASCP committees and commissions, and the Board of Directors. In addition, he has been very active in Louisiana medical societies, serving on numerous committees and the governance boards of both the state and local medical societies. Currently, he serves on the ASCP Board of Directors and as a member of the ASCP Commission on Science Technology and Policy.

"I am honored to have been elected as an officer of ASCP, a society that represents the entire medical laboratory team and impacts health care around the globe," he says. "ASCP has a strong cadre of dedicated volunteers and staff whose vision and commitment ensure the Society will remain at the forefront of laboratory medicine and pathology in the future."

Founded in 1922 in Chicago, ASCP is a medical professional society with more than 100,000 member board-certified anatomic and clinical pathologists, pathology residents and fellows, laboratory professionals, and students. ASCP provides excellence in education, certification, and advocacy on behalf of patients, pathologists, and laboratory professionals. To learn more, visit http://www.ascp.org. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at http://www.twitter.com/ascp_chicago and connect with us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ASCP.Chicago.

