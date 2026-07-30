With federal grants and construction projects reshaping Wilmington, North Carolina, contractors searching for where to rent skid steer loaders in the area have a reliable option in Gregory Poole Equipment Company, a trusted Cat equipment dealer with more than 70 years of serving eastern North Carolina.

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For construction professionals seeking to rent skid steer loaders in Wilmington, Gregory Poole Equipment Company has positioned itself as a go-to regional resource as the area enters a notably active building period. With large-scale projects funded and advancing, demand for compact, maneuverable equipment has risen across jobsites throughout the Cape Fear region this summer.

Why Are Area Contractors Renting Skid Steer Loaders Right Now?

Multiple major projects are converging at once — a federally funded port upgrade, competing hospital proposals and a workforce housing development are all in motion. Millions in a federal port grant from USDOT's BUILD program will fund new access infrastructure and pedestrian improvements at the port.

Atrium Health, Novant Health and UNC Health have each filed competing hospital proposals in New Hanover County, representing a combined proposed investment of over a billion dollars. A workforce housing development is advancing as well, with county leaders weighing several million toward several hundred new townhomes. These projects create a steady demand for site-preparation equipment, such as skid steer loaders.

Why Is Gregory Poole a Trusted Equipment Dealer in Wilmington, N.C.?

Gregory Poole has been a Cat equipment dealer in eastern North Carolina since 1951. With a long history of service, it knows what construction teams in this market actually need from a rental partner.

Contractors who need to rent skid steer loaders benefit from the following:

Dependable Cat machines: Gregory Poole's dependable skid steer loader rentals feature Cat equipment operating at peak performance, keeping jobsites productive throughout each rental.

Dedicated local support: Gregory Poole provides locally based equipment and support services, with a team familiar with the Cape Fear region's jobsite demands.

Financing options: For teams weighing rental against purchase, Gregory Poole offers financing, providing a cost-effective path forward for long-term needs.

Founded in 1951, Gregory Poole operates 13 locations across eastern North Carolina. Regional contractors rely on the company for equipment, parts and product support.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to common questions about skid steer loader rentals in the region.

Where to rent skid steer loaders in Wilmington, N.C.?

Gregory Poole Equipment Company is a reliable source for dependable skid steer loader rentals in the area. The company carries Cat equipment backed by a local product support team, keeping rentals running reliably.

What to look for when renting a skid steer loader for a construction project?

Equipment condition is a critical factor. A machine that goes down mid-project costs more in delays than it saves in rental fees. Look for well-maintained tools, responsive support and local access. Gregory Poole's fleet is built for these demands.

Why is compact equipment like skid steer loaders particularly effective on local construction sites?

Skid steer loaders perform well in confined work areas, which is a challenge common to the urban infill and mixed-use sites advancing throughout the region. Their compact footprint and attachments make them practical across a range of site tasks.

About Gregory Poole Equipment Company

Gregory Poole Equipment Company is a reputable Cat equipment dealer in eastern North Carolina, serving construction, agriculture and industrial customers since 1951. The company's 13 locations across the region provide access to rentals, sales, parts and product support.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Gregory Poole Equipment Company, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.gregorypoole.com/

SOURCE Gregory Poole Equipment Company