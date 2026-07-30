Gregory Poole Equipment Company Helps Navigate Skid Steer Loader Pricing and Rental vs. Purchase Decisions

Contractors evaluating how much skid steer loaders cost can turn to Gregory Poole Equipment Company for guidance on pricing, ownership expenses, and whether renting or buying is the right choice.

RALEIGH, N.C., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gregory Poole Equipment Company, a family-owned heavy equipment dealership, is highlighting changing rent-versus-buy considerations as contractors increasingly weigh equipment utilization alongside skid steer loader price. The shift is prompting more businesses to evaluate up-front costs and determine how frequently equipment will be used over the long term.

Industry guidance indicates renting is often the better fit for equipment used less than 60% of the year or for specialized work, while purchasing generally becomes the more cost-effective option beyond 800 operating hours annually. With first-year depreciation often accounting for 20% to 30% of a machine's purchase price and maintenance adding another 5% to 10% annually, businesses are taking a closer look at utilization and long-term operating costs when deciding whether to rent or purchase.

How Much Are Skid Steer Loaders?

Skid steer loader prices vary depending on the machine's specifications, intended applications, and whether renting or purchasing makes the most sense for a business. Gregory Poole helps contractors evaluate both options while providing dependable equipment solutions backed by more than 70 years of industry experience.

Contractors comparing rental and purchase options should evaluate:

Annual equipment utilization.

Project duration and workload.

Ownership costs, including maintenance, service and storage.

Long-term operational and financing needs.

Businesses that use skid steers regularly may benefit from purchasing a new Cat® skid steer supported by financing solutions, comprehensive product support, expert technicians, and a range of compatible work tools and accessories. Designed for construction, landscaping, agriculture and roadwork applications, Cat skid steers provide the versatility and productivity needed for a wide variety of jobs.

Contractors managing short-term projects, specialized work or temporary equipment needs may find dependable rentals operating at peak performance to be a cost-effective alternative. Renting can help reduce ownership expenses such as maintenance, service and storage while providing access to equipment only when it is needed. It can also serve as a temporary replacement while owned machines undergo repairs or as a way for businesses to evaluate equipment before making a purchasing decision.

Gregory Poole Equipment Company has served eastern North Carolina since 1951 through a network of locations that provide equipment sales, dependable rentals, financing, parts and ongoing product support. The company's experience enables contractors to compare rental and purchase options with confidence while selecting machinery that aligns with their operational needs and long-term goals.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following questions summarize the key considerations discussed above.

What factors affect skid steer loader price?

Skid steer loader price depends on various factors, including the machine's specifications, intended applications, projected annual utilization and the long-term costs associated with ownership.

When does renting make more sense than buying?

Renting may be a practical option for short-term projects, specialized applications or temporary replacement equipment. It can also help businesses avoid ownership costs, such as maintenance, service and storage.

What are the benefits of purchasing a skid steer loader?

Purchasing may be a better long-term investment for contractors who rely on skid steers year-round.

About Gregory Poole Equipment Company

Gregory Poole Equipment Company has served eastern North Carolina since 1951 as the region's trusted Cat dealer. Headquartered in Raleigh, the family-owned company provides new, used and rental Cat equipment, as well as financing, parts, service and comprehensive product support for the construction, agriculture, forestry, power generation, marine and transportation industries.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Gregory Poole Equipment Company, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.gregorypoole.com/

SOURCE Gregory Poole Equipment Company