Gregory Spektor & Associates P.C. Secures Compensation for Victim of Police Car Crash

Crash victim recovers a $1.41 million settlement after suffering severe injuries in an accident with a police vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personal injury lawyers at Gregory Spektor & Associates P.C. (Spektor) secured a $1.41 million settlement after their client was hit by a police vehicle.

A police vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road, allegedly responding to an incident, when it struck a civilian vehicle at an intersection. The crash victim suffered severe injuries resulting in a C5/C6 cervical spine fusion and arthroscopic knee surgery. Police originally denied liability, claiming lights and sirens were activated, and offered a mere $10,000 settlement.

Spektor's personal injury team was able to obtain city records proving that the lights and sirens were not activated. To further bolster their case, they found an eyewitness who confirmed that fact. After presenting this evidence, Spektor was able to obtain a favorable settlement for the victim.

Sovereign Immunity and Personal Injury

If you've been injured by a government actor in New York, victims need to take quick action to secure their personal injury claim. New York has waived its sovereign immunity for tort claims as long as victims follow strict guidelines for making their claim.

For those hurt by a government actor, they must file a "notice of claim" within 90 days of the date of injury. The notice needs to include the victim's:

Contact Information: Your name, attorney's name, and addresses.

Type of Claim: A description of what happened and nature of the claim.

Incident Details: The time, date, and place of the incident.

Damages: Any property damage or injuries that resulted.

After filing a notice, the municipality then has 30 days to request a preliminary hearing and begin its investigation. If no settlement is reached, you have just one year and 90 days from the date of injury to file a lawsuit.

Steps to Take After an Accident

After you've been involved in an accident on municipal property or in an accident caused by a municipal employee, it is important to take the right steps. Following an injury accident you should:

Seek medical attention.

Document the scene, injuries, and any damages, if you are able.

Obtain contact information for any eyewitnesses, if you are able.

Contact a personal injury lawyer to assist you with your claims.

About Gregory Spektor & Associates P.C.

Gregory Spektor & Associates, P.C. is a NYC personal injury law firm. Their team is experienced with handling a range of personal injury claims and has a solid track record. Their dedicated team has handled several cases with government agency defendants, helping their clients achieve favorable results.

Media Contact

Gregory Spektor, Gregory Spektor & Associates P.C., 1 (800) 318-8888, [email protected], https://www.spektorlaw.com/

SOURCE Gregory Spektor & Associates P.C.