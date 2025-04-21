Grellas Shah announces recognition in Chambers Spotlight California 2025 Guide

Our team primarily focuses on technology clients and manages cases around trade secret disputes; IP litigation; employment and securities claims; and white-collar criminal issues. We're honored to be recognized alongside seven other San Francisco-area firms in our category. -Dhaivat Shah Post this

Dhaivat Shah, name partner at Grellas Shah, said that inclusion in the inaugural California guide underscores Grellas Shah's commitment to its clients. "Our team primarily focuses on technology clients and manages cases around trade secret disputes; IP litigation; employment and securities claims; and white-collar criminal issues," he said.

"We're honored to be recognized alongside seven other San Francisco-area firms in our category," he added.

For additional information, visit Grellas Shah at https://grellas.com/.

About Grellas Shah: Grellas Shah is a full-service boutique law firm that brings a sophisticated, practical approach to representing its clients. The firm's core practices focus on startups, technology and venture law, as well as complex business litigation. Its startup, technology and venture law practice provides wraparound services from structuring, to financings and M&A. Grellas Shah's litigation expertise spans the range of litigation issues impacting tech companies, their directors, officers, employees and investors, including intellectual property, securities, employment, contracts and regulatory and internal investigations.

Media Contact

Lauren Schiffman, Grellas Shah, 1 415-684-8080, [email protected], https://grellas.com/

SOURCE Grellas Shah