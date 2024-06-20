Gremlin Deepens AWS Integration to Automate and Modernize Reliability Best Practices Organization Wide

Reliability is a black box at too many organizations. App teams ultimately feel the pain but don't have the visibility and resources needed to solve it. Gremlin for AWS puts the expert guidance, tools and automation to build resilience into the hands of every app developer. Post this

In response to this challenge, Gremlin is introducing the Gremlin Reliability Platform for AWS, a set of capabilities that eliminates the learning curve to build resilience on AWS at scale. Engineering teams, SREs and others now can more easily monitor and test AWS environments to find and fix the reliability risks that cause downtime.

Core features of Gremlin for AWS include:

1. Automated AWS Resilience Testing and Reporting: Gremlin now provides a tailored test suite developed specifically for AWS environments, ensuring workloads adhere to reliability best practices and withstand common causes of incidents, such as scaling events, dependency loss or latency, and the loss of a host, zone, or primary DNS server. Test and risk detection results underpin the platform's reliability reporting and governance capabilities.

2. Continuous AWS Reliability Risk Detection: The platform now continuously scans AWS-hosted workloads to detect common reliability risks, enabling users to proactively identify and resolve potential reliability issues without the need for manual testing. This expands on Gremlin's Kubernetes risk detection introduced last year.

3. Intelligent AWS Health Monitoring: Leveraging a deep AWS integration, Gremlin automatically pulls AWS workloads into the Gremlin app and creates health monitors. Gremlin can now determine if an application is reliable or at risk without requiring inputs from third-party observability tools. This greatly simplifies the process of reliability testing across teams.

"Reliability is a black box at too many organizations," says Kolton Andrus, founder and CTO at Gremlin. "App teams ultimately feel the pain but don't have the visibility and resources needed to solve it. Gremlin for AWS puts the expert guidance, tools and automation to build resilience into the hands of every app developer."

The new features are available immediately to all current and new customers of Gremlin and can be used free for 30 days at gremlin.com or in AWS Marketplace.

Gremlin is the world's first enterprise-ready reliability platform with a mission to help every business build more reliable software. Gremlin provides everything teams need to test for the most common causes of incidents, highlighting the biggest risks to availability and delivering actionable insights that drive real reliability improvements. For more information, visit http://www.gremlin.com

