Gremlin Deepens AWS Integration to Automate and Modernize Reliability Best Practices Organization Wide

New automated reliability suite offers enterprises 90% reduction in time spent improving resilience; aims to reduce downtime and improve time-to-market
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gremlin, provider of the first enterprise reliability platform, launched a suite of automated capabilities to help engineering teams on Amazon Web Services (AWS) prevent incidents, monitor and test systems for known causes of failure, and gain visibility into the reliability posture of their applications.
As organizations undergo digital transformation and move to the cloud, reliability processes need to transform as well. The cloud opens up a range of reliability challenges that didn't exist before, especially for customers running distributed, mission-critical workloads. Enterprises experience the pain of failed migrations and frequent incidents but often struggle to modernize their approach to reliability as they modernize their infrastructure.
In response to this challenge, Gremlin is introducing the Gremlin Reliability Platform for AWS, a set of capabilities that eliminates the learning curve to build resilience on AWS at scale. Engineering teams, SREs and others now can more easily monitor and test AWS environments to find and fix the reliability risks that cause downtime.
Core features of Gremlin for AWS include:
1. Automated AWS Resilience Testing and Reporting: Gremlin now provides a tailored test suite developed specifically for AWS environments, ensuring workloads adhere to reliability best practices and withstand common causes of incidents, such as scaling events, dependency loss or latency, and the loss of a host, zone, or primary DNS server. Test and risk detection results underpin the platform's reliability reporting and governance capabilities.
2. Continuous AWS Reliability Risk Detection: The platform now continuously scans AWS-hosted workloads to detect common reliability risks, enabling users to proactively identify and resolve potential reliability issues without the need for manual testing. This expands on Gremlin's Kubernetes risk detection introduced last year.
3. Intelligent AWS Health Monitoring: Leveraging a deep AWS integration, Gremlin automatically pulls AWS workloads into the Gremlin app and creates health monitors. Gremlin can now determine if an application is reliable or at risk without requiring inputs from third-party observability tools. This greatly simplifies the process of reliability testing across teams.
"Reliability is a black box at too many organizations," says Kolton Andrus, founder and CTO at Gremlin. "App teams ultimately feel the pain but don't have the visibility and resources needed to solve it. Gremlin for AWS puts the expert guidance, tools and automation to build resilience into the hands of every app developer."
The new features are available immediately to all current and new customers of Gremlin and can be used free for 30 days at gremlin.com or in AWS Marketplace.
About Gremlin
Gremlin is the world's first enterprise-ready reliability platform with a mission to help every business build more reliable software. Gremlin provides everything teams need to test for the most common causes of incidents, highlighting the biggest risks to availability and delivering actionable insights that drive real reliability improvements. For more information, visit http://www.gremlin.com
