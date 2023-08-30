Gremlin Gives Enterprise IT Teams New Tools to Combat Common Software Reliability Pitfalls with 'Detected Risks' Launch

Detected Risks is being launched with a core set of tests, and before the end of this year, we will add at least 20 more. Tweet this

Data aggregated from tens of thousands of systems running Gremlin unveil risks in nearly all of them. One common risk the company discovered was the lack of zone redundancy: 26% of the deployments had zero redundancy, meaning there was no second AZ configured. Furthermore, 80% of deployments did not have two redundancies configured, which is often cited as a best practice. Detected Risks detects such faults and automatically informs cloud architects, SRE teams and platform engineers of improper configurations across the entire infrastructure fleet. Detected Risks also tests for other common misconfiguration problems such as the absence of Kubernetes liveness probes and misconfigured autoscaling of server resources. The data collected by Gremlin show that these misconfigurations can be as prevalent as lack of redundancy.

"Reliability continues to grow in importance," said Kolton Andrus, CTO and founder of Gremlin. "Our digital infrastructure is as important as our physical infrastructure. Government, healthcare, transportation, communication and finance all rely on this digital foundation, and it has risks. Fortunately, many of these risks are simple to mitigate—if they are known. That is why we are excited to announce our new Detected Risks. We have worked hard to quickly expose serious issues within our customers' systems, risks that they can then mitigate to qualitatively improve the posture of their systems."

"Detected Risks is being launched with a core set of tests, and before the end of this year, we will add at least 20 more," said Andrus. "Our industry has many bright SREs working hard to personally mitigate these issues, but that approach doesn't scale. We are solving this problem by building something easy to use that provides valuable insight across thousands of real-world applications. Providing engineering leadership with visibility into existing risks helps them prioritize and accomplish this important work so that they can continue to protect the customer experience and build high quality software."

Gremlin provides advanced tools to world's largest organizations with the most critical reliability needs. Banks, retailers, gaming and other industries rely on Gremlin. Detected Risks uses the expertise gathered from more than six years of experience with these organizations to deliver value to anyone, including smaller teams in a broad array of industries. Any user can run Detected Risks and immediately see common infrastructure misconfigurations that pose risks to availability and reliability.

