Grenco Science Announces The Launch Of The Grateful Dead X G Pen Dash

We believe we have honored the historic legacy of the Grateful Dead through this collaboration. This is the first drop in an exciting product pipeline, and enthusiasts can expect more collectable pieces in the future Tweet this

The collaborative vaporizer maintains the essential nature of the original Dash while adopting the recognizable iconography of the American phenomenon that is the Grateful Dead. Tapping into the band's Americana inspired artwork, it features the Steal Your Face logo on the front and the quintessential Dancing Skeleton with the 'Good Ol' Grateful Dead' logo on the back. The red, white and blue vaporizer is palm-sized with an ergonomic mouthpiece and houses a glass-glazed stainless steel heating chamber. Engineered with an integrated and isolated air path, it offers unsurpassed flavor and vapor production from your favorite strains. With three preset temperatures and haptic feedback, the Dash is engineered for an intuitive and satisfying experience.

Grateful Dead x G Pen Dash Key Features:

Ergonomic, easy-load chamber opening

Three temperature settings, 375°F, 401°F, 428°F

Session mode/Automatic shut-off

Magnetic mouthpiece with integrated airpath

Glass-glazed stainless steel heating chamber

Compact, lightweight, and durable aluminum-alloy body

Haptic feedback

Pass-through charging via micro usb

950mah battery

Tool with keychain

1 Year warranty

The Grateful Dead x G Pen Dash retails for $79.95 and will be available in stores and online beginning October 17th, 2023.

###

About Grenco Science

Grenco Science is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com.

About the Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 57th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.

Media Contact

Georgia Mack, Grenco Science, 1 9179166083, [email protected], https://www.gpen.com/

SOURCE Grenco Science