Gresham Partners Selects d1g1t as its Enterprise Wealth Management Platform

"Our team conducted an exhaustive search and due diligence process to evaluate multiple wealth management technology solutions. We were most impressed with the capabilities of the d1g1t platform along with the depth, expertise, and experience of their financial engineering team," said Ted Neild, Partner, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Gresham Partners. "With their emphasis on helping us deliver an enhanced, differentiated client experience, we felt d1g1t was the best solution for Gresham to drive business value and support our growth goals."

"We're excited to welcome Gresham Partners to our growing multi-family office ecosystem in the US and to work with their team to roll out the d1g1t platform to help them enhance their advisor experience, forge stronger client-advisor relationships, and increase operational efficiencies," said Dr. Dan Rosen, CEO and Co-founder, d1g1t. "We understand that Gresham's clients who include retired business owners, corporate executives, and professional investors have the highest of standards and will not settle for anything but the best. We're looking forward to partnering with the Gresham team to deliver on this commitment."

About Gresham Partners, LLC

Headquartered in Chicago, Gresham is an independent wealth management firm, fully owned by its senior professionals, serving ultra-high-net-worth families. Founded 25 years ago, the firm serves as a strategic advisor to clients, offering investment management and wealth planning services.

About d1g1t

d1g1t is the leading Institutional-grade Wealth Management Platform used by Advisors, Multi-family Offices, RIAs, and Broker-Dealers. It enables firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. The d1g1t platform was created to transform the patchwork of legacy systems with a single, integrated platform that manages the entire wealth advisory life cycle through a seamless workflow that is highly intuitive and easy to use by the entire firm. Much more than a reporting platform, d1g1t equips financial client-facing advisors, back-office teams, and senior management with operational efficiencies and the powerful intelligence they need in real-time. The company is led by an experienced financial technology team who have developed leading enterprise risk and portfolio management systems for many of the world's top investment banks, institutional and wealth managers, hedge funds, and regulators around the world. For more information, visit d1g1t.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

