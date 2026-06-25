Grey Rhino Strategies Launches International Family Risk Management Advisory

"The threats that undo a family across generations are rarely the ones no one saw coming. They are the ones everyone saw and yet were unwilling to discuss and take action to resolve. This is precisely where our work begins. In the conversations that have been postponed for far too long." Post this

Hallmarks of the firm include its independence, curiosity, and the belief that there is great need for people to cultivate a high tolerance and appreciation of ambiguity and transition. From these scenarios, new and compelling positives emerge. This is how meaningful and measurable change occurs. Grey Rhino Strategies believes that those who face a fear, shed a myth, and embrace a truth create their desired outcome where a natural balance is restored.

"The word that comes to mind is, 'Kismet'. We are grateful the paths we were on intersected when they did", said Gregory Roll, Founding Partner of Grey Rhino Strategies. "We are kindred spirits in purpose and intent. Who we are as individuals and our respective expertise complement each other in elegant and compelling ways. The passion we have … we know our work together will be transformative to the families and their advisors we serve. The transformation? Facing a fear, shedding a myth, and embracing a truth—rewriting their narrative moving forward. Only then is a family able to create their desired outcome."

Ross Osborn, Founding Partner of Grey Rhino Strategies, said, "Foundational to our process is a focus on listening—to understand before being understood—to ensure both stated and unstated narratives can be resolved to mitigate threats across the family's human and financial systems. Because we are not selling investments or related products, we advise on sensitive matters that others can't, won't, or are afraid to engage with directly given conflicts of interest. There are no shortcuts in our work. We do not suggest otherwise given the family complexities and inherent crossover from the emotive to the financial."

About Grey Rhino Strategies

Grey Rhino Strategies was founded by Daniel Kertész, Ross Osborn, and Gregory Roll to help families better understand and manage their family risk. The firm works alongside families and the advisors who serve them, guiding individuals and teams through the complex space where rational and emotional forces create ever-evolving dynamics; dynamics that demand both careful consideration and expert management. The firm is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with offices in Geneva and New York City. To learn more, visit www.thinkgreyrhino.com.

Media Contact

Gregory Roll, Grey Rhino Strategies, 1 9143578089, [email protected], https://www.thinkgreyrhino.com/

SOURCE Grey Rhino Strategies