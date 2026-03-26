Greyline™ Launches Medical Apparel Brand with a Focus on Independent Retailers Nationwide

"We call it quiet confidence—no loud details, just a focus on the fundamentals. When you get the basics right, you create something exceptional." Post this

Wright brings more than 15 years of experience in the medical apparel industry, having worked with some of the industry's most recognized brands to drive sales growth and build strong retail partnerships.

"When Jon and I set out on this venture, our top priority was to create something special for healthcare professionals while also supporting independent uniform retailers," said Wright. "I've spent my entire career in the medical apparel industry—it's all I've ever known. After years on the road, these retailers became like a second family to me. My goal was to create something meaningful while continuing to support those who have supported me throughout my career."

That commitment to healthcare professionals and uniform retailers carries through every aspect of Greyline's product design, where precision, performance, and attention to detail define every decision.

"Healthcare professionals deserve scrubs that look refined, perform through the longest shifts, and reflect the professionalism of the people wearing them," said Wright. "We call it quiet confidence—no loud details, just a focus on the fundamentals. When you get the basics right, you create something exceptional."

Co-Founder Jon Flom brings more than 30 years of experience in the apparel industry, specializing in cold-weather gear and product development for major national retailers. He currently serves as President and CEO of Becker Brands, where he has led global sourcing and manufacturing initiatives for decades.

"Strong supply chain partnerships are the foundation of quality apparel," said Flom. "Greyline is built on long-standing relationships in sourcing and manufacturing, allowing us to deliver consistent product that both healthcare professionals and retailers can count on."

Greyline's inaugural collection is scheduled to launch in Summer 2026 through retail partners nationwide.

Media Contact

Brandy Nichole, Greyline, 1 833-479-5463, [email protected], www.greylinescrubs.com

SOURCE Greyline