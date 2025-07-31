GreyNoise Empowers Cyberdefense Teams to Detect, Block and Respond to Network Attacks in Real-Time

"GreyNoise is helping to close the speed gap by giving security teams the kind of real-time, automation-ready threat intelligence they need to protect their networks," said Ash Devata, CEO, GreyNoise. Post this

Cyber criminals and nation state adversaries are utilizing bots and AI agents to obfuscate, scan, exploit and breach networks at scale. The volume of activity has increased significantly, with thousands of new and constantly changing IP addresses performing industrial-level scanning and exploitation. What's more, the automation capabilities of these new technologies have exponentially increased the speed of cyber attacks, dramatically narrowing the window between the discovery and exploitation of new vulnerabilities. New research from GreyNoise found that spikes in attacker activity appear to not only react to newly announced vulnerabilities – they often precede them, presenting a significant challenge to conventional reactive security models.

In the midst of this challenging and ever-changing landscape, most internal cyberdefense teams are still reactively operating in batch mode – pulling threat data manually, waiting for feeds to update and reacting after incidents have already occurred. In order to keep pace with the speed and relentless volume of exploitation, defenders need real-time intelligence that integrates seamlessly with their existing tools and workflows — and provides early warning signals for future threats.

GreyNoise is introducing three powerful new capabilities that help cyberdefenders close the speed gap:

Real-Time Dynamic Blocklists prevent mass exploitation attempts from malicious actors. These include continually updated lists of GreyNoise-verified malicious IPs involved in opportunistic reconnaissance and exploitation. As always, GreyNoise focuses on optimizing the signal-to-noise ratio, with curated, high-confidence threat intelligence around mass exploitation and scanning. Defenders can use these lists to automatically block mass scanners at the perimeter within seconds of identification, across network and web application firewalls, routers, VPN gateways, load balancers and more. Subscribe once and receive instant updates to proactively protect vulnerable perimeter assets in real time against "spray and pray" exploitation campaigns.

Push-based GreyNoise Feeds provide real-time delivery of intelligence. Most defenders are still batch querying Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), which delays and hinders the delivery of the kind of timely, critical intelligence needed to make decisions and take action. With push-based GreyNoise Feeds, defenders receive automatic, real-time updates streamed via webhooks.

SOAR Integrations take defenders from insight to action, with no manual steps required. Native GreyNoise integrations with leading SOAR platforms automate workflow actions such as auto-blocking known threats, auto-enriching IPs for further investigation, and triggering alerts and/or playbooks when mass exploitation is detected. This allows defenders to optimize ROI on SOAR investments by containing threats faster and more consistently, and enables analysts to focus their attention on higher-order decision-making.

"The modern cyberattack landscape leaves no time for delays, so security teams need to move away from manual triage toward proactive defensive strategies, such as automated blocking, enrichment and response," said Andrew Morris, Founder and Chief Architect, GreyNoise Intelligence. "GreyNoise integrates with the tools that cyberdefenders are already using – SOAR platforms, firewalls, SIEMs, and threat intel sources – to deliver the level of real-time intelligence required to reliably drive fast and precise defense automation."

About GreyNoise Intelligence

GreyNoise Intelligence empowers defenders to act with speed and confidence by providing near real-time, verifiable intelligence. Attacks on network edge technologies (e.g. routers, firewalls, and VPN gateways) have become the leading initial access vector for breach. GreyNoise empowers organizations to improve the effectiveness of their security operations, perform in-depth threat hunting campaigns, and focus on the most critical threats to their networks. The GreyNoise Global Observation Grid observes and analyzes unique threat data at-scale that no one else can. We provide the most actionable threat intelligence against perimeter threats, so that no attack works twice.

