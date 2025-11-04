GreyNoise Integrates with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to Unify Network Intelligence and Accelerate SOC Transformation

"We're transforming how security teams operate with GreyNoise's network intelligence -- enabling more proactive, precision-driven defense," said Ash Devata, CEO GreyNoise Intelligence. Post this

Key Benefits for Customers

Today's adversaries move faster than ever, while legacy SIEMs remain slow, noisy, and costly to operate. The Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and GreyNoise integration delivers the speed and precision that modern SOCs demand:

Accelerated Triage and Prioritization: SOC teams gain real-time, context-rich intelligence to automatically suppress alerts from benign IPs identified by GreyNoise, freeing analysts to focus on high-fidelity signals and active threats.

Faster Investigation and Response: When GreyNoise validates suspicious activity, CrowdStrike Falcon Fusion SOAR workflows can be automatically triggered—streamlining investigations, removing bottlenecks, and reducing time-to-action.

"Security teams are drowning in alerts, meanwhile, cyber criminals are getting faster and more sophisticated," said Ash Devata, CEO GreyNoise Intelligence. "With CrowdStrike, we're transforming how security teams operate with GreyNoise's network intelligence – enabling more proactive, precision-driven defense."

GreyNoise will be at Fal.Con Europe at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona on November 4-6, 2025. For additional information, please contact [email protected].

Availability

The GreyNoise integration with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM is available immediately for joint customers. Ready to try it? Take advantage of Crowdstrike's free 15-day trial and sign up for GreyNoise.

About GreyNoise Intelligence

GreyNoise Intelligence empowers defenders to act with speed and confidence by providing near real-time, verifiable intelligence. Attacks on network edge technologies (e.g. routers, firewalls, and VPN gateways) have become the leading initial access vector for breach. GreyNoise empowers organizations to improve the effectiveness of their security operations, perform in-depth threat hunting campaigns, and focus on the most critical threats to their networks. The GreyNoise Global Observation Grid observes and analyzes unique threat data at-scale that no one else can. We provide the most actionable threat intelligence against perimeter threats, so that no attack works twice.

For more information, please visit https://www.greynoise.io/.

