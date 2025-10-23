GreyNoise Intelligence Expands Executive Management Team to Strengthen Collaboration with Global Government and Enterprise Partners

"I am joining GreyNoise at a pivotal moment for the cybersecurity community, as operators and decision-makers work to address the growing scale and impact of cyber threats and build enduring resilience," said Nishawn Smagh, Director of Intelligence, GreyNoise. Post this

"Nishawn Smagh is the perfect addition to the GreyNoise executive team," said Ash Devata, CEO, GreyNoise Intelligence. "In his new role of Director of Intelligence at GreyNoise, he will help our government partners detect and disrupt adversary operations by connecting real-world threat activity to actionable intelligence. With Nishawn's help, GreyNoise will continue to play a crucial role in identifying critical threats to national security."

A retired U.S. Air Force intelligence officer, Smagh brings expertise in offensive and defensive capabilities from his previous 25 years of military service. Prior to joining GreyNoise, he served as the Director of Intelligence for the Cyber National Mission Force at U.S. Cyber Command, leading intelligence operations for a 2,000-member joint command charged with deterring, disrupting, and defeating malicious cyber actors. During the course of his career in the Air Force, Smagh commanded at squadron, group, and wing levels, and led intelligence operations across multiple global theaters. His decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, two Legions of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.

At GreyNoise, Smagh will strategically advise government and commercial enterprises on how to counter sophisticated adversaries, defend critical networks, and outpace rapidly evolving APT tradecraft.

"I am joining GreyNoise at a pivotal moment for the cybersecurity community, as operators and decision-makers work to address the growing scale and impact of cyber threats and build enduring resilience," said Nishawn Smagh, Director of Intelligence, GreyNoise. "In an increasingly contested digital landscape where offense and defense are converging, my focus is on enabling government and enterprise partners to close the gap between strategy and execution—by anticipating emerging threats, advancing detection and response capabilities, and fortifying their overall cyber posture."

For more information please visit https://www.greynoise.io/.

About GreyNoise Intelligence

GreyNoise Intelligence observes and analyzes unique threat data at-scale and empowers defenders to act with speed and confidence by providing near real-time, verifiable intelligence. Attacks on network edge technologies (e.g. routers, firewalls, and VPN gateways) have become the leading initial access vector for breach. GreyNoise empowers organizations to improve the effectiveness of their security operations, perform in-depth threat hunting campaigns, and focus on the most critical threats to their networks. The GreyNoise Global Observation Grid is powered by the world's most sophisticated internet sensor network of over 5,000 sensors in 80 countries, emulating thousands of perimeter assets such as enterprise routers, firewalls, load balancers, and more. GreyNoise processes 500M-1B sessions per day, delivering detailed activity on more than 50 million IPs and discovering 40-50 anomalous events per day on average. We provide the most actionable threat intelligence against perimeter threats, so that no attack works twice.

For more information, please visit https://www.greynoise.io/, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Ruoting Sun, GreyNoise Intelligence, 1 202-630-2906, [email protected], https://www.greynoise.io/

Rebecca West, Helium Communications, 1 415-260-6094, [email protected], https://www.heliumcommunications.com/

SOURCE GreyNoise Intelligence