GreyNoise Intelligence is a proud participant in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Private Preview

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GreyNoise Intelligence, the cybersecurity company helping organizations and governments gain real time visibility into software attacks on the Internet, today announced its participation in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Private Preview. GreyNoise was selected based on its proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.
"In the context of security, AI's impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed," said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security. "At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments."
GreyNoise is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Copilot for Security product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Copilot for Security extensibility.
"GreyNoise is working with Microsoft product teams to design a solution that radically improves the workflows related to investigating security alerts," said Ash Devata, CEO, GreyNoise Intelligence. "We are thrilled to work with Microsoft to help security practitioners gain real-time insights into who is probing their networks and why. It's like magic to see Copilot leverage GreyNoise's APIs to gain a deeper understanding of an IP address or a CVE and write a compelling summary that can be used for reporting or general security operations workflows."
Copilot for Security is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.
About GreyNoise Intelligence
GreyNoise is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions that help organizations detect and respond to threats more effectively. By analyzing internet-wide scan and attack data, GreyNoise provides actionable intelligence to help organizations better understand their threat landscape and improve their overall cybersecurity posture.
