GreyNoise Intelligence is a proud participant in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Private Preview

"We are thrilled to work with Microsoft to help security practitioners gain real-time insights into who is probing their networks and why," said Ash Devata, CEO, GreyNoise Intelligence. "It's like magic to see Copilot leverage GreyNoise's APIs to gain a deeper understanding of an IP address." Post this

GreyNoise is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Copilot for Security product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Copilot for Security extensibility.

"GreyNoise is working with Microsoft product teams to design a solution that radically improves the workflows related to investigating security alerts," said Ash Devata, CEO, GreyNoise Intelligence. "We are thrilled to work with Microsoft to help security practitioners gain real-time insights into who is probing their networks and why. It's like magic to see Copilot leverage GreyNoise's APIs to gain a deeper understanding of an IP address or a CVE and write a compelling summary that can be used for reporting or general security operations workflows."

Copilot for Security is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

About GreyNoise Intelligence

GreyNoise is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions that help organizations detect and respond to threats more effectively. By analyzing internet-wide scan and attack data, GreyNoise provides actionable intelligence to help organizations better understand their threat landscape and improve their overall cybersecurity posture.

For additional information about GreyNoise's participation in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Private Review, please visit [insert link to the GreyNoise landing page].

Media Contact

Ashlee Strickland, GreyNoise, 1 (202) 630-2906, [email protected], https://www.greynoise.io/

Rebecca West, Helium Communications, 1 (415) 260-6094, [email protected], https://www.heliumcommunications.net/

SOURCE GreyNoise