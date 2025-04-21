GreyNoise Intelligence Launches Global Observation Grid to Provide Real-time Threat Intelligence on Network Attacks

"The GreyNoise Global Observation Grid provides comprehensive and actionable intelligence on internet scanning and exploitation to help defenders improve the signal-to-noise problem in security," said Andrew Morris, Founder and Chief Architect, GreyNoise. Post this

Internet scanning and exploitation has become a pressing issue for enterprises and government agencies. Threat actors have developed mass reconnaissance capabilities that are largely automated. Over the last three years (2022-2025), unsolicited internet scanning has increased exponentially, along with the exploitation of edge devices through both new and resurgent vulnerabilities. The speed at which vulnerabilities have been exploited has also increased significantly over the last 5 years, with the time between vulnerability disclosure and first exploitation now happening in hours, rather than days or weeks.

By way of example, here are some key findings from the GreyNoise 2025 Mass Internet Exploitation Report:

The most exploited vulnerability of 2024 targeted home internet routers, fueling massive botnets used in global cyberattacks, while simultaneously maintaining obfuscation.

40% of exploited vulnerabilities in 2024 were from 2020 or earlier, with some dating back to the 1990s, highlighting the challenges with resurgent vulnerabilities.

A surge in May 2024 was traced to 12,000+ hacked Android devices, showing that mobile threats are growing.

"More than 50% of the top breaches in the last 5 years were network-initiated attacks. The GreyNoise Global Observation Grid provides the most actionable threat intelligence that helps organizations manage their external attack surface." said Ash Devata, CEO, GreyNoise Intelligence. "With our expanded architecture, we are able to provide real-time insights with verifiable proof of attacker activity targeting edge devices. This helps defenders improve the effectiveness of their SOC, prioritize the most urgent vulnerabilities to fix, and prevent reconnaissance and exploitation on their network."

With a global network of thousands of sensors in over 80 countries emulating thousands of edge device profiles, GreyNoise specializes in observing, analyzing, and classifying internet activity in real time. The GreyNoise Global Observation Grid tracks attacker behaviors by monitoring interactions between threat actors and its deception sensors. Unlike threat intelligence providers that collect data from traditional sources, GreyNoise's threat intelligence is entirely generated from the interaction between attackers and these sensors. This ensures that the intelligence is always real-time and verifiable.

For more information about GreyNoise, please visit https://www.greynoise.io/.

About GreyNoise Intelligence

GreyNoise empowers security teams to act with speed and confidence by providing real-time, verifiable intelligence about network attacks. This allows defenders to reduce noise in security operations, perform in-depth threat hunting campaigns, and focus on the most critical threats to their networks. Our Global Observation Grid enables us to collect and analyze threat data at-scale that no one else can. We provide the most actionable threat intelligence against perimeter threats, so that no attack works twice.

For more information, please visit https://www.greynoise.io/, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Ruoting Sun, GreyNoise Intelligence, 1 202-630-2906, [email protected], https://www.greynoise.io/

Rebecca West, Helium Communications, 1 415-260-6094, [email protected], https://www.heliumcommunications.net/

SOURCE GreyNoise Intelligence