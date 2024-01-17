GreyNoise Intelligence Publishes Second Annual Retrospective to Help International Cybersecurity Community Defend Against Internet Exploitation

"Our ultimate goal is to make the internet a safer place," said Andrew Morris, Founder and CEO, GreyNoise Intelligence. Post this

With a global network of more than 3,100 sensors across over 200 countries, GreyNoise collects, analyzes, and labels data firsthand on Internet Protocol (IP) addresses that scan and attack the internet every day and saturate security tools with noise. GreyNoise tracks hundreds of millions of events per day, and its data provides security teams with an early warning system for mass exploitation attacks on the internet (equaling or surpassing CISA 60% of the time), real-time IP block lists they can use to defend themselves, and the necessary context to quickly eliminate noisy alerts and rule out events from common business services.

In 2023, more than 17.3 million GreyNoise GNQL queries were submitted by security practitioners or integrations from over 195 geolocated source countries. GreyNoise added 290 new detection tags in 2023, representing an increase of over 26% from 2022 and bringing its total number of tags to 1,126. The GreyNoise platform currently tracks 705 CVEs, 259 of which have corresponding references in the CISA KEV catalog.

The top five tags explored in the past twelve months included:

"As the threat landscape continues to evolve in 2024, GreyNoise will remain vigilant — detecting emerging attacks based on real evidence, rather than merely reacting out of fear, uncertainty, and doubt," said Bob Rudis, Vice President Data Science, GreyNoise Intelligence. "The integration of the new GreyNoise sensor network with cutting-edge AI and data science technologies is set to revolutionize the way defenders utilize our state-of-the-art threat intelligence. Deploying sensors where targeted attacks occur, and surfacing new attack patterns and clusters as they happen will provide unprecedented views into what industries attackers are targeting, and what new techniques they are using. This combination will empower defenders to stay ahead of threats, focus on patching, mitigation, and response, and ultimately, make the internet a safer place."

To request a copy of "Decoding 2023: A GreyNoise Retrospective on Internet Exploitation," please visit: https://www.greynoise.io/resources/2023-greynoise-retrospective-mass-exploitation-report.

