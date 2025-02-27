GreyNoise Intelligence Releases New Research, Raising Urgent Concerns About the Speed and Repetition of Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities

"By leveraging the intelligence in this report, security teams can implement more targeted controls, prioritize patch deployment for actively exploited vulnerabilities, and make data-driven decisions," said Bob Rudis, Vice President of Data Science, GreyNoise Intelligence. Post this

With a global network of nearly 4,000 sensors in over 200 countries, GreyNoise observes, analyzes, and labels data firsthand on Internet Protocol (IP) addresses that scan and attack the internet every day. By tracking hundreds of millions of events per day, GreyNoise provides security teams with active, real-time data on In-The-Wild (ITW) exploitation. This unique data serves as an early warning system for mass exploitation attacks on the internet, and is one of the most compelling evidence points to consider when determining the best course of defense against a specific vulnerability. GreyNoise also provides real-time IP block lists for security teams, along with the necessary context to quickly eliminate noisy alerts and rule out events from common business services.

In 2024, GreyNoise created 573 new tags, covering 394 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). Of these tags, 84 aligned with the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog published by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). GreyNoise observed multiple CVEs showing signs of exploitation before being added to CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, reinforcing the need for real-time intelligence.

Key findings from the GreyNoise report include:

The most exploited vulnerability of 2024 targeted home internet routers, fueling massive botnets used in global cyberattacks.

40% of exploited vulnerabilities in 2024 were from 2020 or earlier — some dating back to the 1990s. Meanwhile, attackers are exploiting vulnerabilities within hours of disclosure, making real-time defense more critical than ever.

Ransomware groups leveraged 28% of the CVEs in CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog that GreyNoise tracked in 2024.

was traced to 12,000+ hacked Android devices, showing mobile threats are growing. Hackers are hijacking home internet routers — including ISP-provided fiber modems — to build massive botnets and launch cyberattacks worldwide.

D-Link and Ivanti devices were among the most heavily exploited in 2024, posing critical security risks for businesses and governments.

"Mass exploitation in 2024 was characterized by relentless automation, persistent targeting of legacy vulnerabilities, and the rapid weaponization of new exposures," said Bob Rudis, Vice President of Data Science, GreyNoise Intelligence. "Organizations face an increasingly complex threat landscape where speed of detection and response is crucial, and those who fail to shift from reactive to proactive security postures will continue to be prime targets for both sophisticated threat actors and opportunistic operators. By leveraging the intelligence in this report, security teams can implement more targeted controls, prioritize patch deployment for actively exploited vulnerabilities, and make data-driven decisions about their security posture that align with real-world attack patterns rather than theoretical risks."

To request a copy of "GreyNoise 2025 Mass Internet Exploitation Report," please visit: https://www.greynoise.io/blog/2025-mass-internet-exploitation-report.

