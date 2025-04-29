GreyNoise Intelligence Selected by Cyber Defense Magazine's Global Infosec Awards 2025 as Best Deception-Based Security and Vulnerability Intelligence Solution

Demonstrates Strong Business Momentum, Adds World-Class Talent to its Leadership Team
WASHINGTON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GreyNoise Intelligence, the cybersecurity company providing the most actionable intelligence on perimeter threats, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of Cyber Defense Magazine's Global Infosec Awards 2025 for its newest solution, GreyNoise for Vulnerability Prioritization. The GreyNoise solution was recognized in two categories: 1) Deception-based Security, 2) Vulnerability Intelligence.
GreyNoise for Vulnerability Prioritization is the first solution to offer real-time insights into active vulnerability exploitation in-the-wild – one of the most compelling evidence points to consider when determining the best course of defense against a specific vulnerability. GreyNoise's unique methodology for internet observation and analysis provides strong indicators about the likelihood of exploitation, and can be used to help cybersecurity teams do a better job of defending against emerging threats by identifying what is truly critical and time-sensitive.
"By providing near-time, verifiable perimeter-based threat intelligence, GreyNoise for Vulnerability Prioritization empowers defenders to act with speed and confidence," said Ash Devata, CEO, GreNoise Intelligence. "We are honored by this industry recognition, and see it as a validation of our commitment to helping organizations defend their networks against emerging threats."
In the past 24 months, GreyNoise Intelligence has achieved a number of significant goals relating to its business growth, and is on target to continue its pace of momentum for the remainder of 2025:
- Attracted new leadership team members with exceptional cybersecurity track records from Duo, Cisco, Crowdstrike, Tenable and Qualys.
- Launched the GreyNoise Global Observation Grid, to provide deeper insights into internet scanning and exploitation.
- Launched GreyNoise for Vulnerability Prioritization, a new solution that helps internal security teams more effectively manage their response and remediation to new and existing exploits. This solution earned a golden trifecta of 2025 Globee Cybersecurity Awards for its newest solution, in three categories: 1) Deception Technology, 2) Risk & Vulnerability Assessment, and 3) Threat Hunting, Detection, Intelligence and Response.
- Released the GreyNoise 2025 Mass Internet Exploitation Report and a new research report on how resurgent vulnerabilities jeopardize organizational security for the international cyberdefence community, providing key insights into current exploitation trends and actionable recommendations on defense steps.
- Discovered two previously undisclosed and high-severity zero-day vulnerabilities in live streaming cameras reportedly used across industrial operations, government, healthcare, and other sensitive environments like houses of worship.
- Observed a significant surge in login scanning activity targeting Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS GlobalProtect portals, with nearly 24,000 unique IP addresses attempting to access them, suggesting a coordinated effort to probe network defenses and identify exposed or vulnerable systems, potentially as a precursor to targeted exploitation.
GreyNoise Intelligence has also added several premiere customers over the last two years, including multiple Fortune 500 enterprises and global defense & intelligence agencies. It now serves more than 50 global government agencies in over 75 countries, and over 100 enterprise organizations, including 20% of the Fortune 1000, with 40,000 total users.
About GreyNoise Intelligence
GreyNoise Intelligence empowers defenders to act with speed and confidence by providing near real-time, verifiable intelligence about perimeter attacks. This allows organizations to improve the effectiveness of their security operations, perform in-depth threat hunting campaigns, and focus on the most critical threats to their networks. The GreyNoise Global Observation Grid observes and analyzes unique threat data at-scale that no one else can. We provide the most actionable threat intelligence against perimeter threats, so that no attack works twice.
