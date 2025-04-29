GreyNoise Intelligence Selected by Cyber Defense Magazine's Global Infosec Awards 2025 as Best Deception-Based Security and Vulnerability Intelligence Solution

"We are honored by this industry recognition, and see it as a validation of our commitment to helping organizations defend their networks against emerging threats," said Ash Devata, CEO, GreNoise Intelligence. Post this

In the past 24 months, GreyNoise Intelligence has achieved a number of significant goals relating to its business growth, and is on target to continue its pace of momentum for the remainder of 2025:

GreyNoise Intelligence has also added several premiere customers over the last two years, including multiple Fortune 500 enterprises and global defense & intelligence agencies. It now serves more than 50 global government agencies in over 75 countries, and over 100 enterprise organizations, including 20% of the Fortune 1000, with 40,000 total users.

About GreyNoise Intelligence

GreyNoise Intelligence empowers defenders to act with speed and confidence by providing near real-time, verifiable intelligence about perimeter attacks. This allows organizations to improve the effectiveness of their security operations, perform in-depth threat hunting campaigns, and focus on the most critical threats to their networks. The GreyNoise Global Observation Grid observes and analyzes unique threat data at-scale that no one else can. We provide the most actionable threat intelligence against perimeter threats, so that no attack works twice.

