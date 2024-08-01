GreyNoise Introduces New Vulnerability Intelligence Solution

"GreyNoise provides the missing link to help cybersecurity teams effectively prioritize critical patches and execute immediate countermeasures to new emerging vulnerabilities and exploits," said Ash Devata, CEO, GreyNoise. Post this

Patching software is often disruptive and time-consuming, and introduces business risks such as service downtime, disruption to other priorities, and potentially lost revenue. In order to justify these risks, vulnerability management teams need clear and compelling data to illustrate the necessity of taking a system offline to implement a patch. Data that clarifies the likelihood of exploitation has become a critical consideration factor in making decisions about whether or not to immediately patch a system.

"There are many existing vulnerability prioritization solutions that include information like 'Known Exploits Available' or 'In the Wild' – the issue is that these attributes quickly become stale," said Corey Bodzin, Chief Product Officer, GreyNoise. "Technically, a snippet of proof-of-concept code is an available exploit, but it isn't the same as a mass exploitation attack by a criminal organization. A hard-to-exploit race condition that requires a lot of time and effort might be 'In the Wild,' but that doesn't require the same urgency to fix as something an actor is actively exploiting today. Only GreyNoise can tell vulnerability teams which CVEs need attention now based on what attacks are actually happening today."

GreyNoise is the first company to offer active, real-time ITW exploitation data, one of the most compelling evidence points to consider when determining the best course of defense against a specific vulnerability. This unique data serves as a very strong indicator about the likelihood of exploitation, and can be used to help cybersecurity teams not only quickly determine the criticality of a specific patch, but also convince cross-functional teams to take necessary action.

"Cybersecurity teams are constantly barraged by an increasing number of critical vulnerabilities that need to be patched. The industry needs a better way to identify which ones are truly critical and time-sensitive," said Andrew Morris, Founder and Chief Architect, GreyNoise Intelligence. "Providing high quality, real-time data about active ITW exploitation will not only help vulnerability management teams make better decisions about what fixes to prioritize, it will enable them to do a better job of defending against emerging threats more broadly."

GreyNoise provides clear and compelling data to help vulnerability management teams determine which patches are truly critical and time-sensitive. By understanding active ITW exploitation patterns, teams can make decisions with a higher degree of confidence and implement immediate, effective countermeasures such as targeted and dynamic IP blocklist during exposure windows.

"In today's modern IT environments of increasing assets and attack surfaces, security teams are challenged with remediating an overload of vulnerabilities," said David Vance, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. "Addressing the most impactful vulnerabilities on the highest risk assets is crucial to effectively managing cyber risk posture. The new GreyNoise solution goes beyond aggregation of threat intelligence data – it provides real-time intelligence on what is actively happening in the wild by collecting data through its vast global network of sensors. Security teams can incorporate this intelligence into their vulnerability management process to make accurate, impactful decisions to prioritize needed vulnerability remediation and minimize overall risk to their business."

