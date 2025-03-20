GreyNoise Wins the Golden Trifecta With Three New Globee Cybersecurity Awards

"By providing real-time insights, GreyNoise for Vulnerability Prioritization assists with patch prioritization and emergency response scenarios," said Ash Devata, CEO, GreNoise Intelligence. Post this

"By providing real-time insights, GreyNoise for Vulnerability Prioritization assists with patch prioritization and emergency response scenarios," said Ash Devata, CEO, GreNoise Intelligence. "We are honored by this industry recognition, and see it as a validation of our commitment to helping security teams defend their networks against emerging threats."

GreyNoise for Vulnerability Prioritization addresses two key issues of concern for cybersecurity teams:

1) Prioritizing which vulnerabilities to remediate. Patching software is often disruptive and time-consuming, introducing business risks such as service downtime, disruption to other priorities, and potentially lost revenue. In order to justify these risks, vulnerability management teams need clear and compelling data that clarifies the likelihood of exploitation, so that they can make informed decisions about whether or not to immediately patch a system. GreyNoise's data helps vulnerability management teams determine which patches are truly critical and time-sensitive and make better decisions about what fixes to prioritize with a higher degree of confidence.

2) Emergency response. By providing real-time insight into active ITW exploitation activity, GreyNoise assists vulnerability management teams implement immediate, effective countermeasures such as targeted and dynamic IP blocklist during exposure windows. This provides the missing link to help cybersecurity teams effectively execute immediate countermeasures to new emerging vulnerabilities and can also help to convince cross-functional teams to take necessary action and execute emergency response scenarios.

Addressing the most impactful vulnerabilities on the highest risk assets is crucial to effectively managing cyber risk posture. GreyNoise for Vulnerability Prioritization goes beyond aggregation of threat intelligence data – it provides real-time intelligence on what is actively happening in the wild by collecting data through its vast global network of sensors. Security teams incorporate this intelligence into their vulnerability management process to make accurate, impactful decisions to prioritize urgent vulnerability remediation and minimize overall risk to their business.

About GreyNoise Intelligence

GreyNoise empowers the security teams of enterprises and global governments to act with speed and confidence by providing real-time, verifiable perimeter-based threat intelligence. This allows security teams to reduce noise in security operations, perform in-depth threat hunting campaigns, and focus on the most critical threats to their networks. Our patented sensor technology enables us to collect and analyze unique threat data at-scale that no one else can. We provide the most actionable threat intelligence against mass internet scanning and exploitation, so that no attack works twice.

