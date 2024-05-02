Greyparrot and VAN DYK Recycling Solutions Partner to Revolutionize U.S. Waste Sorting and Processing with AI

"We're excited to partner with VAN DYK as the U.S. market represents a huge opportunity for deploying AI waste analytics. Our strategic alliance will meet the growing demand from the largest U.S. waste facilities to digitize and automate the sorting of recyclables." Post this

Together, the companies plan to retrofit large Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs) across the U.S. with advanced AI sorting capabilities to significantly boost recycling rates, maximize material purity, and digitally quantify emissions.

"We're excited to partner with VAN DYK as the U.S. market represents a huge opportunity for deploying AI waste analytics," said Mikela Druckman, CEO of Greyparrot. "Our strategic alliance will meet the growing demand from the largest U.S. waste facilities to digitize and automate the sorting of recyclables in order to process a massive amount of waste and unlock its full financial value."

"We are thrilled to partner and become the exclusive distributor of Greyparrot Analyzers in the U.S. market," shared Pieter Eenkema van Dijk, President & CEO of VAN DYK Recycling Solutions. "Having Greyparrot's AI waste analytics platform as part of our offering will help our customers optimize their recycling operations and increase recovery and profits."

Two large recyclers of post-consumer materials in the U.S. have signed on as waste facility owners and operators to pilot Greyparrot's AI waste analytics in America. Greyparrot's Analyzer uses AI camera systems to provide 100% visibility into waste streams at recycling plants across 20+ countries. In 2023, it helped facilities analyze more than 25 billion waste objects, characterizing them into 89+ categories in real time to reveal seven layers of data, including material type, mass, financial value, brand, and GHG emissions.

By 2060, the world will generate three times the waste it produces today, and there is a critical need to build next-generation plants and retrofit older ones with new technologies – such as AI – to speed up processing times, unlock the financial value of waste, and direct materials back into the circular economy.

To see a live demo of Greyparrot Analyzer and how AI waste analytics is revolutionizing the sorting and processing of waste materials, visit VAN DYK at booth #2943 at WasteExpo 2024.

About Greyparrot

Greyparrot (greyparrot.ai), the leader in AI waste analytics, is applying AI to globally scale recycling and save millions of tons of waste from landfills and incinerators. By providing deeper, more intelligent insights about waste stream composition and value, Greyparrot is helping the waste sector recover more value from waste processing lines and reduce the environmental impact of waste.

The company's waste intelligence platform, including Greyparrot Analyzer and Greyparrot Sync (API), reveals real-time insights on over 89+ waste categories across seven layers of data, including financial value, brand, and GHG emissions, captured at multiple locations across a recycling facility. In 2023, Greyparrot analyzed over 25 billion waste objects helping drive efficiency to save hundreds of thousands, to millions, of dollars per facility – while diverting millions of tons of waste away from landfills, oceans, and incinerators.

Using Greyparrot insights, recycling professionals, plant builders, packaging producers, and FMCG brands can make decisions to help them increase recycling efficiency, comply with recycling regulations, and improve recyclable packaging design.

About VAN DYK Recycling Solutions

VAN DYK Recycling Solutions leads the North American recycling market, serving over 340 MRFs with 2,400 installations to date. It is a turnkey systems supplier that works with recycling facility owners and operators to offer innovative and profitable recycling solutions. Whether designing a new system or looking for retrofit options to improve recycling operations, VAN DYK is committed to finding a solution that fits the needs and goals of customers. It has long-standing relationships with manufacturers of the best technology the recycling world has to offer. For more information, visit https://vdrs.com.

