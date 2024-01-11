Greyparrot Named to the Cleantech Group's 2024 Global Cleantech 100

"By putting waste intelligence in the hands of the people recovering, redesigning, and regulating waste, we're diverting reusable materials away from landfills to shape a more resilient and circular future." Post this

"We're thrilled that Greyparrot was selected for the 2024 Global Cleantech 100 list," said Ambarish Mitra, co-founder of Greyparrot. "The recognition from Cleantech Group reflects the real impact that our technology has on sustainability: by putting waste intelligence in the hands of the people recovering, redesigning, and regulating waste, we're diverting reusable materials away from landfills to shape a more resilient and circular future."

"These innovative companies are driving positive change and are at the forefront of enabling the global transition to a more sustainable future," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "The Global Cleantech 100 is a recognition of the market's positive view on their progress to date and their potential impact in building a cleaner, decarbonized world."

Selected through a thorough evaluation process, Global Cleantech 100 companies provide sustainable solutions for a wide-ranging array of industry groups:

Agriculture & Food

Energy & Power

Materials & Chemicals

Resources & Environment

Transportation & Logistics

The 2024 Global Cleantech 100 will be recognized at the upcoming Cleantech Forum North America on January 22-24 in San Diego, CA. Greyparrot's Ambarish Mitra will be on hand to present at the forum's Innovation Showcase on Tuesday, January 23rd, at 11 a.m. PT.

You can download the Global Cleantech 100 complimentary report, in which Cleantech Group shares further insights and perspectives on the state of global cleantech innovation.

About Greyparrot

Greyparrot (greyparrot.ai) is using AI waste analytics to accelerate the digitisation of the global waste sector, enabling it to unlock more value from waste in a climate-positive way. The company's waste intelligence platform, including Greyparrot Analyzer and Greyparrot Sync integrations (APIs), reveals real-time insights on waste material. Greyparrot AI analyzes waste objects using 70+ categories across seven layers of data, including financial value, brand, and GHG emissions. It analyzes over 75 billion waste objects annually and has helped customers direct nearly 70,000 tonnes of waste back into the circular economy. Recycling professionals, plant builders, packaging producers, and FMCG brands across Europe and North America use Greyparrot insights to increase recycling efficiency and improve recycled packaging design.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group is the leading authority on global cleantech innovation. Since 2002, our research has helped corporates, public sector, investors, and others, identify, assess, and engage with the innovative solutions and opportunities that are related to the world's massive, and growing, environmental and climate challenges. Our insights and expertise are delivered to clients all over the world through our Research, Consulting, and Events.

