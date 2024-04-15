Greystone Farm at Salem Awarded Benchmark's Annual "Circle Award" for Outstanding Resident & Family Satisfaction

"The compassion and care our associates exhibit daily is truly inspiring. I couldn't be more proud of this year's winners and all they've accomplished." -Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO, Benchmark Senior Living Post this

Greystone Farm was hailed for consistently meeting the needs of residents and family members with family members often praising the community for the incredible care their loved ones received in a warm and inviting environment.

One family member recently wrote, "The staff -- from reception, to housekeeping, to cooks, to aides, to nurses, to directors -- are amazingly caring to both the residents and the families. I feel blessed my mother had their knowledge, comfort, and companionship."

Greystone Farm executive director, Lisa Collins, LPN, accepted the award on behalf of the community. "Staying true to our mission of transforming lives through human connection is something that's very important to our entire team. We really take it to heart and feel proud that our dedication has been recognized by those who matter most, our residents and their families."

Company Founder and CEO Tom Grape added, "The compassion and care our associates exhibit daily is truly inspiring. Our annual awards gala is a time when we all can come together to celebrate the good work that the associates at our 65 communities do every day to transform lives through human connection. I couldn't be more proud of this year's winners and all they've accomplished."

Greystone Farm's care and experiences spans independent assisted living to specialized memory care assisted living for those who would benefit from a safer, engaging environment, chef-prepared meals, supportive living services, transportation and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management. Residents enjoy connecting over programs and amenities offered in many common spaces including a bistro, demonstration kitchen, recreation room, sunroom, hair salon, private dining room and outdoor patios with seasonal dining and walking paths.

Greystone Farm's award-winning Mind & Memory Care program offers carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with Alzheimer's and dementia to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication and empathy. Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2023, Benchmark communities received 53 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

