Grgich Hills Estate Names Colangelo & Partners as Agency of Record

Iconic Napa winery expands its communication program while celebrating philanthropic and milestone events

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grgich Hills Estate, the iconic Napa Valley winery renowned for its historic contributions to California winemaking and dedication to organic, biodynamic, and regenerative farming practices, is proud to announce Colangelo & Partners as its new agency of record. Colangelo & Partners, a leading fine wine, spirits, and lifestyle public relations agency, will lead strategic communications efforts to continue to further elevate Grgich Hills Estate's presence in the U.S. and highlight its unwavering commitment to growth as the winery enters an exciting new era under the guidance of the next generation of the Grgich family.

"We're honored and excited to represent such a storied winery with a profound influence on Napa Valley's history," said Gino Colangelo, President of Colangelo & Partners. "Our goal is to communicate Grgich Hills Estate's unique heritage, its leadership in regenerative agriculture, and its enduring tradition of crafting world-class wines with both longtime enthusiasts and new audiences."

Founded in 1977 by the legendary vintner Mike Grgich, whose 1973 Chardonnay from Chateau Montelena famously triumphed at the 1976 Judgment of Paris, Grgich Hills Estate has been a beacon of excellence, defining luxury in Napa Valley wines for nearly five decades. Known for its pioneering approach to viticulture, Grgich Hills has long demonstrated the value of organic and biodynamic practices through its historic Old Vine Cabernet and its current dedication to regenerative organic farming. Today, the winery continues to set the standard for quality and eco-conscious practices in the region, farming some of Napa's oldest Cabernet vines as well as premier estates in the region's top appellations.

"We are thrilled to have Colangelo & Partners support us in our communications efforts as we honor the legacy and values of the Grgich and Hills families, while looking ahead to the future of Grgich Hills Estate under my leadership," said Violet Grgich, President and co-owner of Grgich Hills Estate. "We are entering a new chapter, building on our heritage while embracing innovation and discovery. This partnership offers us an immense opportunity to reconnect with our loyal audience as well as share our story with new audiences who have yet to discover us. We believe Colangelo & Partners will be the best fit to reach our goals and continue to show our authentic selves to the world."

Colangelo & Partners will manage media relations and strategic partnerships for Grgich Hills Estate, focusing on promoting the winery's diverse luxury portfolio, progressive and effective farming initiatives, and exceptional visitor experience. The agency will also spearhead campaigns to celebrate key milestones, upcoming wine releases, and special events, including the celebration of Grgich Hills Estate Co-Founder Austin Hills' 90th birthday this upcoming October!

Along with Grgich Hills Estate's innate commitment to bettering our Earth, Violet holds a personal passion for creating a better future, which she exercises through her work with the prestigious World Food Prize. Her efforts to support global agricultural innovation and resilience align closely with the values upheld at Grgich Hills, furthering the estate's leadership in environmental stewardship. Earlier this year, during the World Food Prize Foundation DialogueNEXT, she participated on the panel discussing Women Replanting and Regenerating, illustrating her dedication to advancing agricultural viability practices worldwide.

As Grgich Hills Estate moves forward, it remains dedicated to producing wines of the highest quality, balance, and authenticity, while continuing to lead by example in regenerative farming and sustainable practices. With over 40 years of family ownership and a legacy of excellence, the estate is poised to inspire and captivate wine lovers for generations to come, reinforcing its pivotal role in Napa Valley's rise as one of the world's premier wine regions.

For more information about Grgich Hills Estate, please visit https://www.grgich.com/.

About Grgich Hills Estate:

At Grgich Hills Estate, we are deeply committed to crafting world-class wines that contribute to a better future for ourselves and generations to come. Our mission is rooted in regenerating the earth and fostering peace through friendship. As a family-owned and operated winery since 1977, we honor the values instilled by our founder, Miljenko "Mike" Grgich: "Every day do your best, learn something new, and make a friend." All of our grapes are estate-grown in Napa Valley, and we are passionately dedicated to natural minimal-intervention winegrowing practices, with 100% certified regenerative organic vineyards.

About Colangelo & Partners:

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine, and spirits brands, and has long established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com/

