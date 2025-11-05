Grid Aero Secures Letter of Intent from Everts Air to Solve Logistic Challenges Across Alaska

"Whether Everts needs to deliver fuel to remote villages or urgent, on-demand cargo such as medical supplies across vast distances, our aircraft will expand their operational reach and capacity," said Arthur Dubois, CEO of Grid Aero. Post this

Alaska spans more than 663,000 square miles where over 80% of communities have no road access and face extreme winter conditions, creating one of the most demanding logistics environments in the United States. Given these operational realities, Everts Air's interest in Grid Aero centers on how the autonomous technology might eventually complement portions of their existing fleet. The Lifter Lite is designed as a long-range cargo drone capable of transporting substantial payloads across extended distances at a low cost—characteristics that directly address the challenges of serving Alaska's remote communities.

"Grid Aero's aircraft are purpose-built for missions like these. They're versatile, rugged, and capable of carrying thousands of pounds over thousands of miles," said Arthur Dubois, CEO of Grid Aero. "Whether Everts needs to deliver fuel to remote villages or urgent, on-demand cargo such as medical supplies across vast distances, our aircraft will expand their operational reach and capacity. We're excited to demonstrate how this capability can address real-world logistical challenges across Alaska."

About Grid Aero

Founded in 2024 and based in San Leandro, CA, Grid Aero is pioneering the future of autonomous cargo logistics with rugged, long-range aircraft built for scale and resilience. The company's mission is to enable a smarter, more distributed global logistics network across defense and commercial sectors alike. Learn more at: www.grid.aero.

