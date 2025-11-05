Grid Aero Secures Letter of Intent from Everts Air to Solve Logistic Challenges Across Alaska

Grid Aero announces that it has received a letter of intent from Everts Air, one of Alaska's larger operators for essential air services, to deploy its Lifter Lite aircraft for freight and fuel deliveries across Alaska's most remote communities.
"For a carrier like Everts, serving Alaska's remote communities, the Lifter's ability to deliver critical payloads with a fleet of smaller aircraft will be a real advantage," said Paul Quirion, Director of Operations at Everts Air Cargo. "In our environment, where harsh weather and challenging conditions are the norm, the capability to operate safely without putting crews at risk expands both our mission reach and our reliability."
Alaska spans more than 663,000 square miles where over 80% of communities have no road access and face extreme winter conditions, creating one of the most demanding logistics environments in the United States. Given these operational realities, Everts Air's interest in Grid Aero centers on how the autonomous technology might eventually complement portions of their existing fleet. The Lifter Lite is designed as a long-range cargo drone capable of transporting substantial payloads across extended distances at a low cost—characteristics that directly address the challenges of serving Alaska's remote communities.
"Grid Aero's aircraft are purpose-built for missions like these. They're versatile, rugged, and capable of carrying thousands of pounds over thousands of miles," said Arthur Dubois, CEO of Grid Aero. "Whether Everts needs to deliver fuel to remote villages or urgent, on-demand cargo such as medical supplies across vast distances, our aircraft will expand their operational reach and capacity. We're excited to demonstrate how this capability can address real-world logistical challenges across Alaska."
