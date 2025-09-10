Grid Aero Welcomes Former AFSOC Deputy Director as Chief Strategy Officer

Grid Aero announces Colonel (Ret.) James "Gherdo" Gherdovich as the company's new Chief Strategy Officer.
SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grid Aero, an aerospace startup focused on building the world's most resilient autonomous air cargo network, today announced Colonel (Ret.) James "Gherdo" Gherdovich as the company's new Chief Strategy Officer. In his role, Gherdovich will bridge the gap between operational requirements and product innovation, ensuring Grid's autonomous systems address actual mission-critical gaps faced by operators in the field.
"We are proud to bring on "Gherdo" as Grid Aero's new Chief Strategy Officer," said Arthur Dubois, Co-Founder and CEO of Grid Aero. "As the former Deputy Director of Logistics for Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), he brings unmatched expertise in contested logistics, aligning warfighter requirements with product development and strategy that strengthens Grid's mission impact for the joint forces."
Gherdovich's 26 years of service in the US Air Force was centered on logistics and sustaining SOF units at the edge. As Grid Aero's Chief Strategy Officer, he will partner with engineering teams and customers to align warfighter requirements, product development, and go-to-market strategy, ensuring capability drops track real mission needs. As a proven builder of teams and culture, he brings an operator's clarity to strategy, partnerships, and deployment and will be a vital asset to Grid Aero's rapid growth.
"I'm both thrilled and grateful to join Grid Aero at this inflection point in warfare, as our nation commits to rapidly transforming the capabilities of its fighting force," said James Gherdovich, Chief Strategy Officer at Grid Aero. "I know firsthand the cost when resupply fails and the risks of doing things the old way. Having sustained operators at the edge of the battlefield and solved logistics in the most contested environments, I believe Grid is the answer. Grid's DNA is integrating warfighter expertise directly into development. We are closing the logistics gaps warfighters face on the battlefield today, delivering meaningful payloads over operationally relevant distances through affordable, autonomous systems of systems, with an architecture built to adapt as the fight evolves. Grid is uniquely positioned to solve contested logistics challenges for our nation and allies, with applications spanning the full range of warfighting functions."
