GridPoint and GridPoint CEO Mark Danzenbaker Named to Prestigious 2023 NVTC Tech100 List by Northern Virginia Technology Council

GridPoint recognized as a leading tech company and GridPoint CEO Mark Danzenbaker honored as a top executive for efforts in building decarbonization and sustainability

RESTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GridPoint, a leading cleantech company that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates a more sustainable energy future, today announced it has been named to the 2023 Norther Virginia Technology Council's (NVTC) Tech100 list, recognized as a forward-thinking company, driving innovation and groundbreaking technology. Mark Danzenbaker, GridPoint's CEO, was also named to the Tech100 list, honoring his efforts to lead GridPoint's growth and overall success.

"It's an absolute honor to be named to the NVTC Tech100 list as both an organization and an executive and be ranked among the top tech companies in the region," said Mark Danzenbaker, CEO of GridPoint. "The climate crisis is one of the biggest challenges of our generation and the entire GridPoint team works tirelessly toward creating a more sustainable future. It's incredibly rewarding to have our efforts recognized by the Northern Virginia Technology Council."

The Tech100 is a prestigious roster chosen by NVTC, the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community and one of the nation's largest technology councils. The annual Tech100 list highlights cutting-edge companies, executives, innovators, leaders and rising stars who are driving technological innovation, leading economic growth and making a positive impact in the National Capital region.

GridPoint's substantial results reducing the carbon footprint and energy consumption of commercial buildings along with Danzenbaker's leadership to grow the company's footprint to nearly 20,000 sites earned GridPoint and Danzenbaker a spot on the Tech100 list.

With the current built environment generating nearly 40% of global CO2 emissions, buildings represent the greatest, most cost-effective opportunity to reduce carbon and ensure a sustainable energy future. GridPoint is using this largely untapped market of commercial businesses as an advantage to make significant advances in efficiency and decarbonization by reducing energy consumption and peak demand. To date, GridPoint has saved its customers more than $964M dollars in energy costs and avoided more than 13B pounds of CO2e.

"Congratulations to GridPoint and all of this year's Tech100 honorees — a cross-section of innovators from the tech sectors of cyber, cloud, AI, software development, data centers, government IT and commercial tech," said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO. "I am so inspired by the positive impact these honorees have on the technology field. Our region continues to be one of the nation's leading tech hubs – and with the exponential growth of responsible and trustworthy AI, our future is brighter than ever."

The 2023 program attracted hundreds of nominations across three award categories: Company, Executive, and NextGen Leader. A panel of independent judges — including Jamie Graham (Kipps DeSanto), Sam Maness (Raymond James), Jim McCabe (Clearsight Advisors), John Song (Baird) and Shiv Varma (KPMG) — reviewed the nominations. This year's NVTC Tech100 is comprised of 61 tech companies, 33 executives and six emerging leaders who have demonstrated dedication, vision and innovation in our region.

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. More than 460 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at http://www.nvtc.org.

About GridPoint

GridPoint is a leading cleantech company that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates the transition to a sustainable energy future. GridPoint's smart building technology platform connects energy grids with distributed energy resources, providing the ability to synchronize energy demand and supply behind-the-meter to optimize energy consumption and help achieve sustainability goals for businesses and utilities. GridPoint Intelligence ™ is deployed in nearly 20,000 commercial buildings across multiple industries in North America. Leveraging data analytics, patented algorithms, and intelligent automation to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, GridPoint optimizes energy costs, lowers carbon emissions and strengthens resiliency – building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint Intelligence™ can aggregate the reliable and instantaneous capacity that energy grids increasingly require. The GridPoint Intelligent Energy Network™ of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, visit https://www.gridpoint.com/.

