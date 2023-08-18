GridPoint CTO to Join Expert Discussion at AESP 2023 Summer Con

Mike Ratliff, CTO at GridPoint, will share expert insight in a discussion about revenue opportunities from demand response programs, building decarbonization and grid reliability

WHAT

Mike Ratliff, CTO at GridPoint, will speak alongside Corey Bentine, senior manager of business development at Leap, in an expert discussion on "Unlocking Overlooked Flexible Capacity at the Grid Edge."

Buildings are one of the top energy consumers, producing approximately 40% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. With 90% of U.S. buildings having square footage of less than 50,000, these small, overlooked buildings have enormous untapped potential as paid grid resources, and represent the greatest, most cost-effective opportunity to reduce carbon and bolster grid resilience. The presentation will look to the future and how scaling up the next generation of automated, inclusive, and market-integrated demand flexibility solutions is key to unlocking this sector and making the energy transition profitable for all.

The AESP 2023 Summer Conference will bring together hundreds of professionals, including demand flexibility marketers, program managers, strategists and technology providers to discuss, collaborate and learn about innovative solutions in the clean energy industry.

WHO

Mike Ratliff, CTO at GridPoint

Mike Ratliff is the chief technology officer at GridPoint, a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates a more sustainable energy future. With three decades of experience in technology, Ratliff oversees GridPoint's software, hardware and firmware as well as product strategy and IT. He is focused on translating complex technical topics for business decision making.

Corey Bentine, senior manager of business development at Leap

Corey Bentine is Leap's senior manager of business development, overseeing partnership development for smart building and device entities. Prior to joining Leap in September 2021, Corey was at American Municipal Power (AMP) where he oversaw its energy efficiency and key accounts programs, while leading innovation efforts for demand response and other forward-thinking program offerings. Before AMP, Corey was at Vermont Energy Investment Corporation (VEIC) where he led its residential program offerings for municipal electric systems.

WHEN & WHERE

Date & Time: Thursday, August 24th, 9:45 - 10:15 a.m. ET

Location: Hyatt Regency Indianapolis, 1 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

To learn more about these and other sessions at the AESP 2023 Summer Conference, please visit: https://aesp.org/summer-con/

About GridPoint

GridPoint is a leader in energy optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates a more sustainable energy future. GridPoint's data-driven platform connects energy grids with the built environment and behind-the-meter distributed energy resources, enabling the ability to coordinate energy supply and demand to achieve sustainability goals for businesses and the grid at the same time. GridPoint's platform is deployed in over 18,000 commercial buildings across multiple industries. Leveraging data analytics, patented algorithms, and intelligent automation to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, GridPoint reduces energy costs, lowers carbon emissions, provides actionable facility insights and strengthens resiliency – building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint Intelligence™ aggregate the reliable, precise, and instantaneous capacity that energy grids increasingly require. The GridPoint Intelligent Energy Network™ of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, visit https://www.gridpoint.com/.

