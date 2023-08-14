GridPoint Grid Demand Expert to Present at Experience POWER

Jamie Rotbert, manager of sales enablement at GridPoint, will participate in the event alongside numerous business executives and industry experts

RESTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT

Jamie Rotbert, manager of sales enablement at GridPoint, will present "Unlocking Overlooked Flexible Capacity at the Grid Edge" at the Distributed Energy Conference. In this session, Rotbert will discuss how the gap in requirements between utilities and commercial businesses can be closed.

Session attendees will learn about:

Automated demand response and various innovative demand-side programs

The role of technology in strengthening grid stability

Unlocking grid flexibility

Novel financing

Creative delivery approaches

Engaging new markets

A case study covering the partnership between GridPoint and Leap to alleviate grid demand and support Walgreens during California grid emergencies

The official event of POWER magazine, Experience POWER Week, brings together energy leaders from numerous industries to connect and collaborate on their efforts to support an energy-efficient future. The event consists of three conferences: Distributed Energy Conference, Electric Power Insights and HydrogeNext. The Distributed Energy Conference brings together utility-scale electricity providers with commercial and industrial facilities, educational institutions, private enterprises and more to explore applications, project planning and the business and financial aspects of distributed generation.

WHO

Jamie Rotbert, manager of sales enablement at GridPoint

Jamie Rotbert is the manager of sales enablement at GridPoint, a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates a more sustainable energy future.

With more than six years of experience, Rotbert delivers growth and profitability in energy management and renewable energy for start-ups and enterprises. His team contributes to GridPoint's energy management-as-a-service solutions, including advanced building controls, automated DR, energy efficiency rebates, and energy metering and analytics.

WHEN & WHERE

Experience POWER

Date: August 14-17, 2023

Location: Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa, 1 Resort Dr, Savannah, GA 31421

GridPoint Presentation: Unlocking Overlooked Flexible Capacity at the Grid Edge

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 16, 4:15 - 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa, 1 Resort Dr, Savannah, GA 31421

Distributed Energy Conference Sessions – Room: Grand A

To learn more about these and other sessions at Experience POWER, please visit: https://www.experience-power.com/conference-program/#session-a0F3b00001HvqDgEAJ

About GridPoint

GridPoint is a leader in energy optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates a more sustainable energy future. GridPoint's data-driven platform connects energy grids with the built environment and behind-the-meter distributed energy resources, enabling the ability to coordinate energy supply and demand to achieve sustainability goals for businesses and the grid at the same time. GridPoint's platform is deployed in over 18,000 commercial buildings across multiple industries. Leveraging data analytics, patented algorithms, and intelligent automation to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, GridPoint reduces energy costs, lowers carbon emissions, provides actionable facility insights and strengthens resiliency – building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint Intelligence™ aggregate the reliable, precise, and instantaneous capacity that energy grids increasingly require. The GridPoint Intelligent Energy Network™ of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, visit https://www.gridpoint.com/.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Buccianti, Gabriel Marketing Group (for GridPoint), 407-463-8865, elizabethb@gabrielmarketing.com

SOURCE Gabriel Marketing Group (for GridPoint)