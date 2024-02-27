GridPoint Named a 2024 Globe St. Influencer in CRE Technology

GridPoint recognized as an industry leader by Globe St. for its decarbonization and sustainability efforts within the commercial building sector

RESTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GridPoint, a leading cleantech company that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates a more sustainable energy future, today announced it has been named a 2024 Globe St. Influencer in CRE Technology. GridPoint was recognized for the advances made by its proprietary technology, GridPoint Intelligence™, which is deployed in more than 20,000 commercial buildings across the U.S. GridPoint Intelligence™ provides a full suite of asset monitoring, testing, reporting and control capabilities across a company's entire energy profile and carbon footprint.

GridPoint Intelligence™ optimizes commercial buildings, allowing them to participate in the GridPoint Intelligent Energy Network™. This network acts as a virtual power plant (VPP), composed of decentralized renewable energy sources, energy storage systems, demand-side management tools and other grid-connected devices – aimed to create a centralized, virtual entity that provides many of the same energy services as a traditional power plant. GridPoint Intelligence™ leverages assets such as HVAC systems, refrigeration units, and energy storage units. When flexibly charged, discharged or managed to meet grid needs, these devices can be aggregated and coordinated to provide many of the same energy services (capacity, energy, ancillary services) as a traditional power plant. The components of a VPP can include electric vehicles (EVs) and chargers, heat pumps, home appliances, HVAC equipment, batteries, plug loads, and industrial mechanical equipment.

The Globe St. Real Estate forum focuses on technological advancements in the commercial real estate sector such as generative AI, big data, predictive analytics and more. The GlobeSt.'s CRE influencer series highlights professionals and companies that are working to improve the commercial real estate industry through innovative and adaptable technology.

"We are honored to be recognized as a 2024 influencer in commercial real estate technology," said Mark Danzenbaker, CEO of GridPoint. "GridPoint is proud to accelerate the decarbonization of the commercial building sector by employing state-of-the-art technology to significantly reduce energy consumption of restaurants, retail space and many other small and medium sized commercial buildings. Innovative technology plays a significant role in creating a more sustainable future, which is why we believe in new advancements, like VPPs to meet the increasing demand on the electric grid in a way that is quick, clean and efficient."

The current built environment generates nearly 40% of global CO2 emissions, meaning buildings represent the greatest, most cost-effective opportunity to reduce carbon and ensure a sustainable energy future. GridPoint's technology supports commercial businesses by reducing energy consumption and peak demand for a more sustainable future. To date, GridPoint has saved its customers more than $964M in energy costs and avoided more than 13B pounds of CO2e.

Learn more about The Globe St. Real Estate forum and the other 2024 Globe St. Influencers in CRE Technology here.

About GridPoint

GridPoint is a leading cleantech company that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates the transition to a sustainable energy future. GridPoint's smart building technology platform connects energy grids with distributed energy resources, providing the ability to synchronize energy demand and supply behind-the-meter to optimize energy consumption and help achieve sustainability goals for businesses and utilities. GridPoint Intelligence ™ is deployed in more than 20,000 commercial buildings across multiple industries in North America. Leveraging data analytics, patented algorithms, and intelligent automation to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, GridPoint optimizes energy costs, lowers carbon emissions and strengthens resiliency – building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint Intelligence™ can aggregate the reliable and instantaneous capacity that energy grids increasingly require. The GridPoint Intelligent Energy Network™ of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, visit https://www.gridpoint.com/.

