GridPoint Named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

RESTON, Va., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GridPoint, a leader in building energy management and optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings, today announced it has been named to Inc. Media's 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the third year in a row. GridPoint significantly improved its position over 2022, ranking nearly 1,000 spots higher this year.

"It's an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year as GridPoint's growth trajectory continues to build year after year," said Mark Danzenbaker, CEO of GridPoint. "Our success translates directly to reduced energy consumption and avoided CO2 emissions. Using a subscription model, GridPoint makes energy optimization technology accessible to commercial buildings of any size, and in turn, forges a direct path to a sustainable energy future."

Serving more than 18,000 commercial sites, GridPoint's platform was adopted at more locations than ever before in 2022, generating cumulative energy savings of more than $149 million for customers and eliminating 1.9 billion pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions in one calendar year alone. Since its inception in 2003, GridPoint has helped customers save more than $873 million in total energy costs and avoid more than 11.9 billion pounds of CO2e.

GridPoint also recently announced a credit facility of up to $150 million from HASI, a leading investor in climate solutions. The investment will further accelerate the adoption of GridPoint's cutting-edge building energy management and optimization technology within the commercial building sector. The new facility is expected to bring online 80K - 100K commercial buildings with GridPoint's technology over the next few years.

The 2023 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. Honorees had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. Companies named to the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc.'s September 2023 issue.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

GridPoint is a leader in energy optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates a more sustainable energy future. GridPoint's data-driven platform connects energy grids with the built environment and behind-the-meter distributed energy resources, enabling the ability to coordinate energy supply and demand to achieve sustainability goals for businesses and the grid at the same time. GridPoint's platform is deployed in over 18,000 commercial buildings across multiple industries. Leveraging data analytics, patented algorithms, and intelligent automation to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, GridPoint reduces energy costs, lowers carbon emissions, provides actionable facility insights and strengthens resiliency – building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint Intelligence™ aggregate the reliable, precise, and instantaneous capacity that energy grids increasingly require. The GridPoint Intelligent Energy Network™ of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, visit https://www.gridpoint.com/.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

