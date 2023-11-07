GridPoint to Deliver Keynote Presentation at 2023 Smart Energy Summit

Greg Morehead, VP of Hardware Engineering at GridPoint, will share expert insight on distributed energy management, AI and big data, sensors and IoT devices for buildings

RESTON, Va., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

WHAT

Hosted by Parks Associates, the Smart Energy Summit features the latest consumer research and industry insights on the primary factors driving consumers to adopt energy management solutions, including discussion and analysis of the latest utility programs, smart energy solutions and distributed energy resources (DERs). The theme for the upcoming Smart Energy Summit virtual panel is distributed energy management and how it's driven by the need to reduce energy consumption on the grid and leverage connected device assets to achieve this goal.

Greg Morehead, VP of Hardware Engineering at GridPoint, will give a keynote presentation exploring the current state of energy consumption and the grid, challenges and opportunities, and what the future of distributed energy management may entail. The focus of Greg's presentation will include what AI and big data bring to energy management, the significance of sensors and IoT devices and the benefits of whole building energy optimization.

WHO

Greg Morehead, VP of Hardware Engineering at GridPoint

Greg Morehead is the VP of Hardware Engineering at GridPoint, a leader in energy optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates a more sustainable energy future. In this role, Greg is responsible for the design and manufacture of the systems deployed to building sites and ensuring their successful implementation into the grid and GridPoint's energy management solution. Prior to GridPoint, Greg developed and deployed utility scale battery storage solutions based on flow battery technologies. Greg has decades of experience developing system automation solutions for the industrial, manufacturing, defense, and energy sectors.

WHEN & WHERE

Date & Time: Thursday, November 9, 2023, 2:15 p.m. CT

Location: Online

To learn more about these and other sessions at the 2023 Smart Energy Summit, please visit: https://www.parksassociates.com/event/smart-energy-summit

About GridPoint

GridPoint is a leader in energy optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates a more sustainable energy future. GridPoint's data-driven platform connects energy grids with the built environment and behind-the-meter distributed energy resources, enabling the ability to coordinate energy supply and demand to achieve sustainability goals for businesses and the grid at the same time. GridPoint's platform is deployed in nearly 20,000 commercial buildings across multiple industries. Leveraging data analytics, patented algorithms, and intelligent automation to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, GridPoint reduces energy costs, lowers carbon emissions, provides actionable facility insights and strengthens resiliency–building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint Intelligence™ aggregate the reliable, precise, and instantaneous capacity that energy grids increasingly require. The GridPoint Intelligent Energy Network™ of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, visit https://www.gridpoint.com/.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Buccianti, Gabriel Marketing Group (for GridPoint), 407-463-8865, [email protected]

SOURCE GridPoint