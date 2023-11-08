GridPoint to Present at SMART GRIDS 2023 Exhibition & Conference

Chris Wensel, technical team lead of product engineering at GridPoint, will share expert insight on how climate change, the transition to renewables and electrification are impacting energy costs and reliability for businesses

WHAT

Chris Wensel, technical team lead of product engineering at GridPoint, will present "Leveraging Technology for Sustainable Business Energy Practices" at SMART GRIDS 2023. In this presentation, Wensel will explore how to implement building energy optimization technology and leverage energy management to drive sustainability efforts, reduce energy costs and help stabilize the electric grid.

SMART GRIDS 2023 Exhibition & Conference, the leading trade show for modernizing the electricity grid and promoting the latest smart grid technologies, will bring together various industry professionals in power generation, integration and distribution companies, utilities, energy regulators, and policymakers. SMART GRIDS invites this collection of industry experts to discuss, collaborate and learn about the latest industry developments, research findings and innovations surrounding smart grid infrastructures, modernization strategies, opportunities for improving efficiency and more.

WHO

Chris Wensel, technical team lead of product engineering at GridPoint

Chris Wensel is a technical team lead of product engineering at GridPoint, a leader in energy optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates a more sustainable energy future. In this role, Chris is responsible for the design and development of the distributed software systems deployed to the cloud and building sites while ensuring their successful implementation into the grid and GridPoint's energy management solution. Prior to GridPoint, Chris has developed and maintained several distributed management and platform as-a-service products and systems. Chris has more than 15 years of experience developing software and distributed solutions for both the public and private sector.

WHEN & WHERE

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 9:40 – 10:05 a.m. PT

Location: Marriott Redondo Beach, 3635 Fashion Way, Torrance, California, 90503

To learn more about these and other sessions at the SMART GRIDS 2023 Exhibition & Conference, please visit: https://www.usa.smart-grids-conference.com/index

About GridPoint

GridPoint is a leader in energy optimization technology that decarbonizes commercial buildings and accelerates a more sustainable energy future. GridPoint's data-driven platform connects energy grids with the built environment and behind-the-meter distributed energy resources, enabling the ability to coordinate energy supply and demand to achieve sustainability goals for businesses and the grid at the same time. GridPoint's platform is deployed in nearly 20,000 commercial buildings across multiple industries. Leveraging data analytics, patented algorithms, and intelligent automation to deliver unprecedented visibility into complex building operations, GridPoint reduces energy costs, lowers carbon emissions, provides actionable facility insights and strengthens resiliency – building by building. Networked together, buildings with GridPoint Intelligence™ aggregate the reliable, precise, and instantaneous capacity that energy grids increasingly require. The GridPoint Intelligent Energy Network™ of buildings is driving grid modernization and accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, visit https://www.gridpoint.com/.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Buccianti, Gabriel Marketing Group (for GridPoint), 407-463-8865, [email protected]

