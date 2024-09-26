Gries Financial Partners Appoints Industry Veteran Carina Diamond as Chief Growth Officer

Returning to a female-founded firm resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise in growth initiatives and optimizing talent to drive Gries and 4100FS to the next level. Post this

"Carina's extensive background and expertise are a rare fit in terms of driving our next phase of growth," said Rob Herman, Managing Principal of 4100FS and a member of the Board of Managers at Gries Financial Partners. "Her deep industry knowledge, leadership, and experience will be invaluable in helping us thrive within an evolving landscape. Gries is focused on continually enhancing the client experience, and Carina is uniquely positioned to deliver the high-level service and leadership that the firm's clients have come to expect."

Founded in 1978 by Sally Gries as Ohio's first wholly woman-owned RIA, Gries has a rich 46 year history as a disciplined, fee-only firm, serving sophisticated high-net-worth individuals and smaller institutional clients including foundations, endowments and 401k plans. In 2020, Gries became an affiliate of The 4100 Group, Inc., and also has become the anchor of 4100FS' wealth management division. Renowned for its bespoke financial planning, investment management and private investment solutions, Gries is a foundational piece of 4100FS' financial services strategy.

"I am honored to join Gries, a firm that prioritizes its clients, in some cases spanning multiple generations," said Diamond. "Returning to a female-founded firm resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise in growth initiatives and optimizing talent to drive Gries and 4100FS to the next level. Together, we will continue to prioritize innovation and client success, building on a strong foundation and history."

About Gries Financial Partners

Gries Financial Partners ("Gries") is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) founded in 1978. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with personnel across the Midwest and Southeast (Cincinnati, Dayton, Detroit, Kansas City, Nashville), Gries has approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management and advisement. The firm serves high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors, including 401(k) retirement plans as well as small to midsize foundations and endowments. For more information, please visit www.gries.com.

About 4100 Group Financial Services

4100FS is a leader in financial services innovation, combining long-term capital and sector expertise to foster transformative growth. Dedicated to its investment partners, the firm aligns economic incentives with comprehensive support through a centralized infrastructure and an experienced leadership team. For more information, please visit www.4100fs.com.

Media Contact

Abbie Sheridan, Gries Financial Partners, 1 5162867056, [email protected], https://www.gries.com/

SOURCE Gries Financial Partners