Griffin & Strong and The Town Of Carrboro Invites You To A Virtual Disparity Study Public Input Session

The Town of Carrboro Invites Local Businesses to A Virtual Disparity Study Session

CARRBORO, N.C., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Public input sessions are set for this March for people doing business with the Town of Carrboro or wanting to do business with the Town. All are invited to provide input on their experiences with the Town of Carrboro.

The input sessions are scheduled as follows via zoom:

• Tuesday, March 5 – from 5 to 6 p.m. Join this zoom meeting at https://gspclaw.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYscemvrTsvG90CdvamcMZ7rceGFB4H3yQj

• Thursday, March 7 – from 1 to 2 p.m. Join this zoom meeting at https://gspclaw.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pcuGrqjgsHtVFkhqlehsxqKhBBa4iv_cM

The public input sessions are part of the engagement process to be incorporated in a Disparity Study of the Town's contracting and procurement practices. The Town of Carrboro is working with Griffin & Strong PC, a nationally recognized law and public policy consulting firm, to conduct the study.

The study aims to provide insights into the Town's utilization of minority-owned and women-owned businesses compared to its availability to identify any potential disparities. The study's findings will inform the Town's decision-making process and enable it to develop policies and strategies to promote equitable access to contracting opportunities.

The Disparity Study is a critical step forward in advancing the Town's racial equity goals.

For more information, contact carrborodisparitystudy.com or visit carrborodisparitystudy.com

Media Contact

Hanna Rowell, Griffin & Strong, PC, 1 678-359-0910 120, [email protected]

SOURCE Griffin & Strong, PC