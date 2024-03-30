Griffin & Strong, P.C. is Calling All Alabama Businesses to Participate in the Procurement Study Survey!

Alabama Businesses invited to attend Procurement Study Survey

ATLANTA, March 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alabama business owners now have the unique opportunity to contribute to the State's 2025 Procurement Study by taking a quick survey. Your input, kept anonymous, will be instrumental in evaluating procurement opportunities for all businesses, including minorities and women owned businesses with the State.

The survey, which only takes about 15 minutes to complete, is available online at Link. It will gather insights into your experiences conducting business with the State or attempting to do so, along with essential demographic, statistical, and anecdotal data about your businesses, including operational capacities. Do not miss this opportunity to make your voice heard!

Please note that all completed surveys are entered for the chance to win one of three $100 gift cards!

For questions, please contact Griffin & Strong, P.C. at [email protected] or visit the study website at https://alabamaprocurementstudy.com/. We look forward to working together towards a more equitable and successful future for all businesses in Alabama.

Established in 2016 under Executive Order 15, the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs (AOMA) is a cabinet-level agency designed to support the growing and thriving minority communities across the State of Alabama. The mission of the AOMA is to ensure the inclusion of women and minorities in the success and prosperity of the State of Alabama by identifying and addressing disparities, fostering inclusion, and investing resources to enhance the social, political, economic, educational, and healthcare access and outcomes throughout the state.

