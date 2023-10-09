Griffin & Strong, P.C. to hold Virtual Public Hearings on Behalf of Erie County in November

Minority and Women Owned Business Disparity Study is currently underway.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Erie County has contracted Griffin & Strong, P.C. to conduct a Disparity Study analyzing its procurement practices relative to Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises.

During the Study, GSPC would like to hear from community members and business owners about their experiences doing business and/or attempting to do business with Erie County.

Griffin & Strong, P.C. will be holding public hearings on November 8th and November 9th from 6 -7:00 PM. These public hearings will give businesses the chance to voice their opinions and ignite the change they want to see in the business community.

Registration is recommended but not required. The public hearings will be recorded. Please check out the Study's website, www.eriecountydisparitystudy.com, for more information.

For more information: [email protected].

Griffin & Strong, P.C. is a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, GA. Since 1992, the firm has represented individual clients, small businesses, corporations, and government entities in public policy consulting, legislation, contract compliance, supplier diversity consulting, and disparity research.

