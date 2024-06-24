Griffin & Strong, P.C. To Host Virtual Public Meeting Sessions About The 2025 Disparity Study

Public Meeting Sessions for 2025 Disparity Study

HIGH POINT, N.C., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of High Point has contracted Griffin & Strong, P.C. ("GSPC") to conduct a disparity study to determine the City's utilization of minority, women, and disadvantaged business enterprises (MWDBEs) compared to their availability in relevant the industry categories. Following the Study, Griffin & Strong, P.C. will recommend programmatic remedies to address any identified barriers, if they exist.

GSPC will host virtual Public Meeting sessions on July 23rd from 6-7 p.m. and July 25th from 12-1 p.m. at the following registration links:

Tuesday, July 23rd , 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. ET : https://gspclaw.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0udumhrDMpGNyKONs-phPnZ4F0MbOg6liF

Thursday, July 25th, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET: https://gspclaw.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlcuqgqDkqHtNFzZw4ubTG81Pc07gmjgJG

Advance registration is free and recommended but not required. These meetings will be recorded, and all comments will be part of the public record and potentially used for the 2025 Disparity Study.

GSPC would like to hear from community members and business owners about their experiences doing business and or attempting to do business with the City of High Point. Your input is not just valuable—it is pivotal. We invite businesses of every size and industry to be part of this vital conversation to help shape the City's procurement processes. Join us and make your voice heard! If you are unable to attend either public session but would still like to provide input for the Disparity Study, please provide your testimony in an email to the designated Disparity Study email at [email protected].

Please visit the Study's website, HighPointDisparityStudy.com for more information. For questions or concerns, please email Griffin & Strong at [email protected].

The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community's human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.

