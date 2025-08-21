Griffin & Strong to Host Public Hearings for the City of West Palm Beach 2026 Disparity Study

Public Hearings for the City of West Palm Beach 2026 Disparity Study to be hosted by Griffin & Strong

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of West Palm Beach has contracted with Griffin & Strong (G&S) and will host two virtual public hearings in September to gather community input as part of the City's 2026 Disparity Study. The first hearing is set for Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, at 6 p.m., and the second on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, at noon.

The Disparity Study aims to evaluate whether Minority-owned and Women-owned businesses have equitable access to City contracts in Construction, Professional Services (CCNA), Professional Services (non-CCNA), Other Services, and Goods. If disparities are identified, the study will examine potential contributing factors and recommend strategies to improve equity in the City's procurement process.

The public hearings are to gather input from business owners and community members who have done business with the City, attempted to do business with the City, or chosen not to do business with the City. Community participation is essential to ensuring diverse voices are heard and to advancing more equitable outcomes.

VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING DETAILS

First Session

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

6 p.m. EDT

Please register at this link:

https://gspclaw.zoom.us/meeting/register/xIhfgT1eT1mgwjVQhhmoow

Second Session

Thursday, September 18, 2025

Noon EDT

Please register at this link:

https://gspclaw.zoom.us/meeting/register/y1Ts66NpR4W_gGUrcvLGDQ

Advanced registration is recommended but not required. Meetings will be recorded, and all comments will become part of the public record and may be used to inform the Study's findings.

For more information, visit the Study's website at https://westpalmbeachdisparitystudy.com/. For questions or concerns, email Griffin & Strong at [email protected].

About Griffin & Strong

Griffin & Strong is a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, GA. Since 1992, the firm has represented individual clients, small businesses, corporations, and government entities in public policy consulting, legislation, contract compliance, supplier diversity consulting, and disparity research

About the City of West Palm Beach

The City of West Palm Beach is a vibrant and dynamic City on Florida's Atlantic coast. With a rich history, thriving arts and cultural scene, and a commitment to sustainability, the City of West Palm Beach is a great place to live, work, and play. As one of the three largest cities making up the South Florida region and the central city of Palm Beach County, West Palm Beach is a vibrant, growing waterfront city that seamlessly blends the business advantages available in the area with a more refined and relaxed environment for living and working, making it an exceptional destination for both residents and professionals alike. To learn more about the City of West Palm Beach, visit our official website or follow us on our social media: Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and LinkedIn. To contact the City of West Palm Beach, please dial (561) 822-1200 (TTY 800 955-8771).

Media Contact

Kathleen Joy, Director of Communications, City of West Palm Beach – Mayor's Office, 1 (561) 822-1411, [email protected]

Hanna Rowell, Griffin & Strong, PC, 1 678-359-0910 Ext. 120, [email protected]

